China, since the early 1980s, has evolved from a closed-off communist stronghold to a full-fledged capitalist nation, exerting substantial influence on global economics. Its journey, greatly influenced by US business giants including Big Pharma, major hi-tech firms, and banking institutions, has seen it morph into a global financial powerhouse. By 2010, the Asian giant had become the world's second-largest economy, contributing significantly to global manufacturing output.

China's Ascent in Global Finance

The recent episode of the Global Research News Hour delves into this remarkable evolution, examining the implications of China's rise to global prominence. With the emergence of BRICS and the inclusion of new members such as Iran and Saudi Arabia, the alliance has grown more substantial than the G7, positioning China as a major player on the global stage.

The U.S. Department of Defense perceives China as the most consequential strategic competitor for the coming decades. Key figures like Henry Kissinger, and organizations like the Trilateral Commission, founded by Zbigniew Brzezinski and David Rockefeller, have been instrumental in shaping China's direction.

The Taiwan Question

The recent election in Taiwan, which saw a leader opposed to unification with China emerge victorious, has sparked speculations about China's potential military response. This political event adds another layer to the intricate fabric of China's evolving global role.

Voices of Insight

The episode features insightful discussions with Patrick Wood, an expert on technocracy, and Pepe Escobar. Wood emphasizes that China has adopted a technocratic model, an economic system distinct from traditional capitalism or communism, influenced by the principles of the Trilateral Commission. Escobar offers analysis on China's regional and global advancements.

China is making strides to expand the institutional opening-up of its financial sector, striking a balance between financial opening-up and financial security. It's leveraging its ultra-large market to pool high-quality financial resources globally and is focusing on reforming small and medium-sized financial institutions. China is also intensifying supervision of the financial sector and enhancing the quality and efficiency of financial services for the real economy, with a focus on technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance.