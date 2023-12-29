en English
Automotive

China’s Electric Vehicle Market: Aiming to ‘Eat Elon Musk’s Lunch’

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:31 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:01 am EST
China’s Electric Vehicle Market: Aiming to ‘Eat Elon Musk’s Lunch’

In a recent development, automotive industry commentator, Tim Higgins, has highlighted the burgeoning competition to Tesla in China’s electric vehicle (EV) market. The emerging rivals, while still finding their footing, are showing a significant drive to not only compete with Tesla but also surpass it. This is colloquially being referred to as ‘eating Elon Musk’s lunch’ and is emblematic of the rising ambition of Chinese automakers to challenge the established players in the EV space.

(Read Also: China’s ‘Kemusan’ Dance Sparks Global Trend)

China’s Ascendancy in the EV Market

Chinese automaker BYD, backed by Warren Buffett, is poised to overtake Tesla as the world’s biggest EV seller. This is indicative of China’s escalating dominance in the automotive industry. Government subsidies and leadership in low-cost battery production are propelling Chinese EV companies. China is anticipated to control 69% of global battery production by 2030. The surge in Chinese-made EVs could result in over $7bn a year in lost profits for European manufacturers by 2030.

The Players in the Competition

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is making strides in the EV market with its first electric vehicle, the SU7. The sedan is touted to have ‘super electric motor’ technology capable of faster acceleration than Tesla cars and Porsche’s EVs. Xiaomi is aiming high, with plans to be among the top five automakers in the world. The company has also committed to investing $10 billion in autos over a decade.

(Read Also: Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge: China’s Leap Towards the World’s Highest Bridge)

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, has acknowledged the competitiveness of BYD’s cars, replacing his earlier dismissive comments. Despite Tesla’s current advantages in revenue and market capitalization, analysts anticipate a substantial narrowing of the gap by 2024. The potential ascendancy of BYD reflects a broader industry shift emphasizing the importance of innovation over historical prominence. This shift is underscored by the ambition of Chinese firms to innovate and improve their offerings in the EV industry.

The Impact on Tesla

Tesla’s success in China accounts for a third of its global deliveries, making it a crucial market for the company. However, the market is becoming increasingly competitive with the entry of key players such as Huawei, Zeekr, Xiaomi, Li Auto, Nio, and BYD, offering innovative features and competitive pricing. This heightened competition and declining growth are significant concerns for investors. Tesla’s sales in China have shown a decline after the launch of its upgraded Model 3, with the absence of traditional features and higher pricing being key factors.

In conclusion, the Chinese EV market is an arena of intense competition. The entry of new players with ambitious aims and innovative offerings may reshape the global EV industry. While the initial attempts at creating electric vehicles by these new entrants may not be perfect, their drive and determination to become major players have been evident. As Tim Higgins suggests, these Chinese companies are not only aiming to compete with Tesla but are also striving to surpass it. The ‘lunch’ they are planning to eat is not just Elon Musk’s, but potentially that of the entire global EV industry.

Automotive China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

