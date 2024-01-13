China’s Economy Faces Deflation Threat Amid Declining Exports and Imports

China’s overseas shipments have experienced a decline of 4.6% on an annual basis last year, marking the first decrease in exports in seven years. This downturn, which coincides with a drop in imports, is raising concerns about the looming threat of deflation. The decline in both exports and imports comes in the wake of strained U.S.-China relations and a sluggish global economic recovery. These challenging conditions pose significant obstacles for China’s attempts to rejuvenate domestic growth.

A Weakening Pillar of Growth

Exports have been a longstanding pillar of China’s GDP growth. However, recent reports indicate a weakening trend, hinting at the possibility of a deflationary spiral that could impede policy efforts to stimulate the economy. Consumer prices are also following a downward trajectory, with the consumer price index (CPI) falling for the third consecutive month, averaging out at a mere 0.2% for the year.

Deflation: An Economic Ghost?

Although deflation first reared its head in July, a temporary rebound in August gave some reprieve. However, deflation has returned and persisted since September, casting a long shadow over the nation’s economic outlook.

Changing Trade Relationships Amid Economic Downturn

Amid these economic challenges, China’s geopolitical and trade relationships are also undergoing significant shifts. Trade between China and Russia soared to an all-time high, surpassing $240 billion and exceeding the bilateral target. This surge occurred despite international efforts to isolate Russia due to its actions in Ukraine. In stark contrast, trade between China and the United States fell for the first time in four years, witnessing a decrease of 11.6% to $664 billion. Furthermore, China’s producer price index (PPI) fell for the 15th consecutive month, indicating a protracted decline in the cost of goods leaving factories.

These economic indicators are not just important barometers of China’s economy, but they also reflect the changing dynamics of its geopolitical and trade relationships, especially with the U.S. and Russia. As the world watches how China navigates these economic and geopolitical currents, the question remains: Will this economic giant manage to weather the storm, or will it succumb to the mounting challenges?