en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Economic Trajectory: A Deep Dive into 2023 Performance and 2024 Outlook

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:55 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:15 am EST
China’s Economic Trajectory: A Deep Dive into 2023 Performance and 2024 Outlook

In a world where the economic landscape is continuously evolving, China’s economic performance and role have piqued international interest as we approach the new year. In an enlightening conversation with CGTN Anchor Guan Xin, Professor Li Daokui, Director of the Academic Center for Chinese Economic Practice and Thinking at Tsinghua University, delved into China’s economic trajectory, investment opportunities, and the shifting dynamics that are influencing the global economic order. The insights provided were primarily focused on China’s economic performance in 2023 and offered a glimpse into the country’s economic outlook for 2024.

(Read Also: Chinese Spy Craft Utilized U.S. Internet Provider: A Complex Scenario Unfolds)

China’s Economy in 2023: A Year of Challenges

China’s manufacturing activity in December marked the third consecutive month of contraction, sparking worries about the country’s economic revival. Despite the government’s introduction of policies to bolster the economy, the struggle to gain momentum persists, largely due to local debt issues and tepid global demand. Both the factory activity and the services sector exhibited signs of weakness towards the end of the year. Surveys suggest that factory activity in December slipped further into contraction due to thinning order books both domestically and internationally, while the services sector grappled with consumer spending restraint.

Government Initiatives and Global Perception

In response to the fragile post-pandemic recovery, the government unveiled plans to issue 1 trillion yuan in sovereign bonds to fund investment projects and implemented three rounds of interest rate cuts by state banks. Despite these efforts, Moody’s cut its outlook on China’s sovereign credit rating to negative, attributing it to risks from a deepening property crisis and a prolonged slowdown in growth. Nonetheless, China’s economic growth is projected to meet the official target of around 5% this year, and it’s expected that Beijing will maintain the same target for the subsequent year.

(Read Also: China Appoints Former Navy Chief Dong Jun as New Defence Minister amid Corruption Crackdown)

The Road Ahead: 2024 Forecast

China’s annual economic growth is anticipated to drop to 4 percent in 2024 and 2025, further slowing down to an average of 3.8 percent for the rest of the decade. A significant driver of this slowdown is China’s changing demographics, with a rising median age and a larger proportion of people over 64, variables negatively correlated with growth. Nevertheless, Chinese leaders continue to project optimistic forecasts about the country’s economic growth, albeit these forecasts overlook China’s bleak demographic outlook. This has led some economies to attempt to de-risk their trade by shifting supply chains away from China, which currently stands as the main trading partner for over 140 economies.

Read More

0
China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wong Kar-Wai's 'Blossoms Shanghai': A Pioneering Shift in Chinese Television

By BNN Correspondents

China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Reveals Plans to Expand Its Space Station Amid Ongoing Space Race

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Persistent Contraction in China's Manufacturing Sector Despite Optimis ...
@China · 48 mins
Persistent Contraction in China's Manufacturing Sector Despite Optimis ...
heart comment 0
China-Taiwan Reunification: An ‘Historical Inevitability’, Declares Xi Jinping

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-Taiwan Reunification: An 'Historical Inevitability', Declares Xi Jinping
China Eases Visa Restrictions for American Tourists in Bid to Revive Tourism

By Bijay Laxmi

China Eases Visa Restrictions for American Tourists in Bid to Revive Tourism
2023 U.S. Market Surge: China Stocks Double in Value

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2023 U.S. Market Surge: China Stocks Double in Value
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement

By Geeta Pillai

Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
Latest Headlines
World News
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
7 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
8 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
9 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
9 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
12 mins
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
14 mins
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
16 mins
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
18 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
18 mins
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
48 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
49 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app