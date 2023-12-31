China’s Economic Trajectory: A Deep Dive into 2023 Performance and 2024 Outlook

In a world where the economic landscape is continuously evolving, China’s economic performance and role have piqued international interest as we approach the new year. In an enlightening conversation with CGTN Anchor Guan Xin, Professor Li Daokui, Director of the Academic Center for Chinese Economic Practice and Thinking at Tsinghua University, delved into China’s economic trajectory, investment opportunities, and the shifting dynamics that are influencing the global economic order. The insights provided were primarily focused on China’s economic performance in 2023 and offered a glimpse into the country’s economic outlook for 2024.

China’s Economy in 2023: A Year of Challenges

China’s manufacturing activity in December marked the third consecutive month of contraction, sparking worries about the country’s economic revival. Despite the government’s introduction of policies to bolster the economy, the struggle to gain momentum persists, largely due to local debt issues and tepid global demand. Both the factory activity and the services sector exhibited signs of weakness towards the end of the year. Surveys suggest that factory activity in December slipped further into contraction due to thinning order books both domestically and internationally, while the services sector grappled with consumer spending restraint.

Government Initiatives and Global Perception

In response to the fragile post-pandemic recovery, the government unveiled plans to issue 1 trillion yuan in sovereign bonds to fund investment projects and implemented three rounds of interest rate cuts by state banks. Despite these efforts, Moody’s cut its outlook on China’s sovereign credit rating to negative, attributing it to risks from a deepening property crisis and a prolonged slowdown in growth. Nonetheless, China’s economic growth is projected to meet the official target of around 5% this year, and it’s expected that Beijing will maintain the same target for the subsequent year.

The Road Ahead: 2024 Forecast

China’s annual economic growth is anticipated to drop to 4 percent in 2024 and 2025, further slowing down to an average of 3.8 percent for the rest of the decade. A significant driver of this slowdown is China’s changing demographics, with a rising median age and a larger proportion of people over 64, variables negatively correlated with growth. Nevertheless, Chinese leaders continue to project optimistic forecasts about the country’s economic growth, albeit these forecasts overlook China’s bleak demographic outlook. This has led some economies to attempt to de-risk their trade by shifting supply chains away from China, which currently stands as the main trading partner for over 140 economies.

