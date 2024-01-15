en English
Business

China’s Economic Struggle: An In-depth Analysis

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
China's Economic Struggle: An In-depth Analysis

In an era of global economic intricacies, China is grappling with a period of tepid economic growth. This has sparked an increasing wave of skepticism among economists about the country’s recovery prospects for the current year. Achieving significant growth has become a formidable challenge, thus raising concerns about China’s economic stability and its subsequent impact on global markets.

China’s Economic Struggle: The Underlying Factors

The nation’s struggle comes at a time when it is facing both internal and external pressures that complicate its economic outlook. One of the main contributors to this situation is the country’s dependency on exports and domestic credit. There is a looming concern about a potential domestic debt implosion in the coming years.

Adding to the dilemma, the property crisis, sluggish consumption, and global uncertainties have contributed to the weak growth. The real estate sector, which historically accounted for a quarter of China’s economy, is witnessing financial woes, falling prices, and buyer mistrust. A record high youth unemployment rate and lackluster labor market conditions are further dampening consumer confidence.

The Global Implications

This economic predicament has global implications as well. China’s exports fell for the first time since 2016, partly due to geopolitical tensions and efforts by western nations to reduce dependency on China. This situation is being closely monitored by experts who are reassessing their forecasts and considering the implications for businesses and investors with interests in China.

China’s Strategy for Recovery

Despite the challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping is relying on construction projects and infrastructure investment to support the country’s economic growth target amidst these challenges. Planned investment for the year amounts to at least 14.8 trillion yuan, with a shift towards projects supporting manufacturing and service industries. This construction push aims to ensure the central government reaches its 5.5% growth target for the year and may also provide a lift to China’s stock market.

However, this strategy also raises concerns about potential commodity inflation and environmental implications. It represents a change of direction for China’s economy, as it reverses the trend of falling infrastructure investment over the past decade. The strategy is seen as a gamble that plays to China’s economic strengths, but also raises concerns about the country’s dependence on big-ticket public works and potential debt blowouts.

In conclusion, China’s economy likely grew at its weakest annual rate for more than three decades in 2023, with experts forecasting a 5.2 percent expansion, the lowest rate since 1990. According to World Bank forecasts, China’s growth is expected to slow to 4.5 percent in 2024, underscoring the depth of the challenges and uncertainties that lie ahead.

Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Business

