en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

China’s Economic Resilience: A Look into 2024

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
China’s Economic Resilience: A Look into 2024

As the curtain falls on 2023 and China ushers in 2024, the spotlight shines brightly on the country’s economic fortitude and its evolving trade relationships. Despite wavering indices, China’s inbound foreign investment from January to November 2023 has held steady at historically high levels, a testament to the unwavering faith of international investors in the Chinese market. This is indicative of China’s economic robustness and the allure of its vast domestic market.

The Resilience of China’s Manufacturing Sector

The Chinese manufacturing sector, despite reported contractions over the past several months, has held its ground among the world’s top tiers during 2020-2022. The sector’s resilience in the face of global adversities, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and shifts in international trade dynamics, is commendable. In his New Year’s address, President Xi Jinping underlined the increasing resilience and dynamism of the Chinese economy, despite some disappointing financial figures. He alluded to the bolstering of high-quality development and emerging industries like electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar panels.

Addressing the Fluctuations

Despite a contraction in manufacturing activity in December, the manufacturing development in China ranks among the top worldwide during the 2020-22 period, exhibiting stable growth. This stability, coupled with the historic high of inbound foreign investment in 2023, suggests a robust foundation for China’s economic growth in 2024. The narrative of China’s economic fortitude is further corroborated by a 5.2% growth in the first three quarters of the year, despite weak demand and contraction in the manufacturing sector.

Looking Forward to 2024

As we step into 2024, China’s import and export of intermediate products may provide a new perspective on the country’s foreign trade. It hints at potential adjustments and developments that could shape the broader economic landscape. As the New Year holiday begins in China, these economic indicators imply that the country is primed for continued growth and possible evolution in its international trade practices. The government’s increased spending on construction and infrastructure, interest rate cuts, and eased curbs on home-buying to stimulate domestic demand, point towards a more dynamic and resilient economy. Indeed, the future of China’s economy in 2024 is a hot topic among the public, with eyes worldwide watching the country’s next steps.

0
Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hindustan Unilever Receives Tax Notices Worth Rs 450 Crore

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nigerian Banks Record Significant Growth in 2023, UBA Leads NGX

By Israel Ojoko

Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year's Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Unraveling the 2024 Predictions for Australia's Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Canada Pension Plan Reform: A New Earnings Ceiling Introduced in 2024 ...
@Business · 6 mins
Canada Pension Plan Reform: A New Earnings Ceiling Introduced in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challenges
Micro Logistics Group Inc. Wins Legal Dispute Over Botched Move

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Micro Logistics Group Inc. Wins Legal Dispute Over Botched Move
Baidu Faces Setback in Live-Streaming Expansion as Joyy Deal Expires

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Baidu Faces Setback in Live-Streaming Expansion as Joyy Deal Expires
2024 X Corp: Unveiling Future-Focused Strategies and Making Waves in Tech Landscape

By Geeta Pillai

2024 X Corp: Unveiling Future-Focused Strategies and Making Waves in Tech Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
26 seconds
The Do-or-Die Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' 2025 Re-election Bid
41 seconds
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Blocks Evo Morales' 2025 Re-election Bid
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans
1 min
Expiration of Support Programs Exacerbates Financial Struggles for Many Americans
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
1 min
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
2 mins
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
2 mins
Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
2 mins
Washington Commanders Ascend to Second in NFL Draft Order Amidst Defeat
135th Tournament of Roses Parade: Celebrating a World of Music
3 mins
135th Tournament of Roses Parade: Celebrating a World of Music
Narendra Modi's Third Term: Inevitability or Speculation?
3 mins
Narendra Modi's Third Term: Inevitability or Speculation?
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
6 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
13 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
17 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app