China’s Economic Plan for 2024: Local Officials Unveil Strategic Priorities

China is set to embark on a strategic economic journey in 2024, a course charted by the country’s local officials whose priorities are now unveiled. As the economic growth decelerates, with the IMF projecting a rate of 4.6% compared to 5.4% in 2023, a new growth driver is yet to emerge. The once-vital property market, now burdened by debt and defaults, no longer holds the reins. However, local officials’ recent commitments indicate a shift towards a different economic strategy, one that is echoed by the nation’s top leaders at the Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing.

Provinces Pledge to Drive Growth

Among the 31 mainland provinces, almost all have conducted meetings to outline their action plan for the coming year. This mass alignment testifies to their shared commitment to stimulating the economy and fostering growth in emerging sectors. The wealthy provinces, in particular, have pledged to spearhead this venture, potentially shedding light on Beijing’s nationwide economic strategy. The strategic priorities set by these officials are expected to influence various sectors, including technology, manufacturing, and finance, and may also resonate in global markets given China’s significant role in the world economy.

China’s Five-Year Plan and Growth Prospects

Despite the slowdown, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) remains optimistic about the country’s growth prospects. Outlining the 14th five-year plan for 2021-2025, the NDRC states that 16 of the 20 major goals are within expectation or even better than anticipated. Yet, obstacles such as technological chokepoints and significant changes at home and abroad hinder China’s progress towards its absolute plan goals. The NDRC stresses the need for reform, opening-up, and innovation as the key drivers of economic growth in the face of these challenges.

Future Strategy: Boosting Sci-Tech Innovation and Expanding Domestic Demand

China’s economic growth strategy for 2024 is twofold: boosting sci-tech innovation and expanding domestic demand. The Central Economic Work Conference has underscored the importance of technological innovation to support the development of a modern industrial system. Key goals include improving sci-tech innovation capability, transforming traditional industries, and securing leading positions. Fiscal and financial departments have pledged their support to the country’s sci-tech innovation drive, marking a significant shift in the nation’s economic approach. Furthermore, efforts are being made to tap consumption potential, leverage government bonds, consolidate foreign trade and promote the replacement of old consumer goods with new ones. As China embarks on this new economic path, the world watches in anticipation of the changes that this new strategy may bring to global markets.