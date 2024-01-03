China’s Economic Inputs Hit Five-Month Low Amid Property Market Struggles

China’s high value-added industries such as biomedicine experienced a significant downturn in their contribution to the nation’s total economic inputs in December, hitting a five-month low. The Caixin BBD New Economy Index (NEI), a crucial measure of the proportion of new economy industries in overall economic activities, dipped to 29.9%, a sharp fall from the 30.6% witnessed in November. This setback marks the third consecutive month of decline, plummeting to the lowest point since July, when the index hovered around 29.5%. The contraction in the NEI is primarily attributed to a decrease in technology and capital inputs.

The Struggling Property Market

In tandem with the dwindling NEI, China’s property market persisted in its trend of consolidation throughout 2023 with state-affiliated firms taking the reins in the home sales and land acquisition market. The top six home sellers of the past year were all state-owned or backed developers. The total sales of China’s top 100 developers slumped by a staggering 17.3% to 6.3 trillion yuan in 2023, compared to the previous year. The property sector in China has been wrestling with a severe liquidity crisis since mid-2021, causing numerous developers to default on their debt payments. New home prices fell for the fifth consecutive month in November, and property investment from January to November plummeted by 9.4% year-on-year. State-affiliated developers accounted for a whopping 89% of the total value of land acquisition by the top 100 developers in 2023.

Investments and Factory Activity

Despite the ongoing struggles, there appears to be a silver lining. In a recent survey conducted by Bloomberg, almost a third of the 417 respondents indicated that they plan to ramp up their China investments over the next 12 months. This figure stands in stark contrast to the 19% recorded in a similar survey conducted in August. This surge in interest comes as a slump of nearly 60% is seen as a buying signal for Chinese stocks. A mere one-fifth of the respondents now foresee reducing their China holdings. However, Asia’s factory activity weakened in December, with China’s economic recovery stalling a broader revival in demand.

Looking Forward

Recent purchasing managers’ indexes (PMIs) reveal a continuation of the decline in factory activity across most Asian economies, with China’s official PMI remaining in contraction territory for the third straight month. Despite these challenges, other recent indicators suggest the region’s post-pandemic recovery is gaining traction. For instance, Singapore’s GDP is speeding up, and South Korea’s exports are showing signs of rejuvenation in December. With the introduction of new policies to bolster a feeble post-pandemic recovery, Beijing hopes to stimulate the struggling economy amid a severe property slump, local government debt risks, and soft global demand.