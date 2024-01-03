en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

China’s Economic Inputs Hit Five-Month Low Amid Property Market Struggles

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
China’s Economic Inputs Hit Five-Month Low Amid Property Market Struggles

China’s high value-added industries such as biomedicine experienced a significant downturn in their contribution to the nation’s total economic inputs in December, hitting a five-month low. The Caixin BBD New Economy Index (NEI), a crucial measure of the proportion of new economy industries in overall economic activities, dipped to 29.9%, a sharp fall from the 30.6% witnessed in November. This setback marks the third consecutive month of decline, plummeting to the lowest point since July, when the index hovered around 29.5%. The contraction in the NEI is primarily attributed to a decrease in technology and capital inputs.

The Struggling Property Market

In tandem with the dwindling NEI, China’s property market persisted in its trend of consolidation throughout 2023 with state-affiliated firms taking the reins in the home sales and land acquisition market. The top six home sellers of the past year were all state-owned or backed developers. The total sales of China’s top 100 developers slumped by a staggering 17.3% to 6.3 trillion yuan in 2023, compared to the previous year. The property sector in China has been wrestling with a severe liquidity crisis since mid-2021, causing numerous developers to default on their debt payments. New home prices fell for the fifth consecutive month in November, and property investment from January to November plummeted by 9.4% year-on-year. State-affiliated developers accounted for a whopping 89% of the total value of land acquisition by the top 100 developers in 2023.

Investments and Factory Activity

Despite the ongoing struggles, there appears to be a silver lining. In a recent survey conducted by Bloomberg, almost a third of the 417 respondents indicated that they plan to ramp up their China investments over the next 12 months. This figure stands in stark contrast to the 19% recorded in a similar survey conducted in August. This surge in interest comes as a slump of nearly 60% is seen as a buying signal for Chinese stocks. A mere one-fifth of the respondents now foresee reducing their China holdings. However, Asia’s factory activity weakened in December, with China’s economic recovery stalling a broader revival in demand.

Looking Forward

Recent purchasing managers’ indexes (PMIs) reveal a continuation of the decline in factory activity across most Asian economies, with China’s official PMI remaining in contraction territory for the third straight month. Despite these challenges, other recent indicators suggest the region’s post-pandemic recovery is gaining traction. For instance, Singapore’s GDP is speeding up, and South Korea’s exports are showing signs of rejuvenation in December. With the introduction of new policies to bolster a feeble post-pandemic recovery, Beijing hopes to stimulate the struggling economy amid a severe property slump, local government debt risks, and soft global demand.

0
Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

European Stock Markets Grapple with Turbulence Amid Rising Bond Yields and Interest Rate Uncertainties

By Nimrah Khatoon

Jefferson Parish's Smart Water Meter Upgrade Delayed Due to Procurement Dispute

By BNN Correspondents

Regulatory Approval for Complex Financial Product Tied to ENI, SHELL, and TOTALENERGIES Shares

By BNN Correspondents

NECBDC and NERAMAC Drive Agricultural Progress in Assam

By Dil Bar Irshad

PTC Industries Ltd. to Strengthen Capital Base with Preferential Share ...
@Business · 44 seconds
PTC Industries Ltd. to Strengthen Capital Base with Preferential Share ...
heart comment 0
SME100 Awards 2023 Vietnam: Honoring Resilience and Innovation in the Business Community

By Ayesha Mumtaz

SME100 Awards 2023 Vietnam: Honoring Resilience and Innovation in the Business Community
Deutsche Bank AG Updates Public Offer of Certificates: A Detailed Overview

By BNN Correspondents

Deutsche Bank AG Updates Public Offer of Certificates: A Detailed Overview
AlgoWatt Spa Selected for EU-Funded SIESTA Project

By Momen Zellmi

AlgoWatt Spa Selected for EU-Funded SIESTA Project
Walmart Eyes Parking Lot Reconfiguration to Accommodate Online Shopping Surge

By Shivani Chauhan

Walmart Eyes Parking Lot Reconfiguration to Accommodate Online Shopping Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
A Family-centered Soccer Showdown: Newman and Sacred Heart's Scoreless Draw
13 seconds
A Family-centered Soccer Showdown: Newman and Sacred Heart's Scoreless Draw
Carlow's ist Cancer Support Centre Receives Donation from Community Event
33 seconds
Carlow's ist Cancer Support Centre Receives Donation from Community Event
India's Supreme Court Investigates Alleged Caste-Based Discrimination in Prisons
1 min
India's Supreme Court Investigates Alleged Caste-Based Discrimination in Prisons
Ohio Non-Profits Receive $306,000 Grant for COVID-Related Expenses
1 min
Ohio Non-Profits Receive $306,000 Grant for COVID-Related Expenses
Unusual Robbery: Betting Slips worth €31,000 Stolen
1 min
Unusual Robbery: Betting Slips worth €31,000 Stolen
Jordan Brand Unveils New 'Siren Red' Air Jordan 38 Low
2 mins
Jordan Brand Unveils New 'Siren Red' Air Jordan 38 Low
Janata Dal (United) Declares Ruhi Tangung as Candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
2 mins
Janata Dal (United) Declares Ruhi Tangung as Candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh's Counter-Terrorism Chief
3 mins
No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh's Counter-Terrorism Chief
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
4 mins
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
11 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app