China’s Economic Health Key to Global Stability, says WEF’s Zahidi

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) managing director, Saadia Zahidi, recently shared her insights on global economic health, focusing primarily on China’s role in this landscape. Her comments came during an online interview with Xinhua, on the eve of the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Global Risks and China’s Economic Fortitude

The WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024 has underscored misinformation and disinformation as the chief short-term risks the world faces. In the long run, extreme weather and critical changes to Earth systems pose the most significant threats. Persistent economic uncertainty and widening economic and technological chasms are projected for the coming years. Amid these challenges, Zahidi noted that China stands out for its economic resilience. Unlike many countries grappling with inflation and high interest rates, China has maintained stability, thanks to effective measures implemented by its leadership, particularly in the realms of manufacturing, green technologies, and trade.

China’s Economic Health: A Global Influence

Zahidi emphasized the positive spillover effects of China’s economic stability on the global economy. She underscored the importance of this stability during a time of global uncertainty and the beneficial impacts it has worldwide. She also highlighted the WEF’s longstanding relationship with China and expressed eagerness to bolster public-private collaborations in sectors such as climate and finance.

‘Rebuilding Trust’: A Focus on Global Cooperation

The 54th WEF annual meeting, themed ‘Rebuilding Trust,’ aims to address the societal polarization, economic hardships, and trust deficit between global leaders and societies. Zahidi underlined the urgency of global cooperation and the role of local action and individual citizens in tackling the planet’s biggest risks. She called for more global cooperation and partnerships in this battle, stating that the world’s future depends on mutual collaboration and a collective effort to overcome shared challenges.