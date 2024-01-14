en English
Asia

China’s Economic Forecast Entails A 5% Growth Amid Deflation Risks and Housing Crisis

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
China’s Economic Forecast Entails A 5% Growth Amid Deflation Risks and Housing Crisis

As China gears up for a new fiscal year, the nation seems set to hit its growth target of approximately 5% for 2023. However, the economic landscape is not devoid of challenges. Potential deflation risks, a burgeoning housing crisis, and a waning consumer confidence threaten to impede its progress.

China’s Economic Outlook

The forthcoming data is expected to reveal that China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) experienced a 5.2% expansion throughout the previous year, notwithstanding a possible deceleration in the final quarter.

This performance aligns with the projections by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), which predicts a 5.3% growth for 2023. These figures, however, are subject to international apprehension and persistent market concerns.

Deflation Risks and Housing Crisis

The Chinese economy confronts a trifecta of challenges: the looming risk of deflation, an escalating housing crisis, and a dip in consumer confidence. December marked the third consecutive month of falling consumer prices, the longest deflation streak since 2009. Complicating matters further, the real estate sector, a significant pillar of the economy, is in turmoil.

Projected Growth and Economic Measures

Despite these headwinds, there are glimmers of stability, particularly in the export sector. Economists anticipate a 4.5% economic expansion for 2024, with prospects of reaching 5% with enhanced fiscal stimulus and monetary easing. As part of these measures, the People’s Bank of China is expected to slash interest rates and pump additional liquidity into the financial system to spur growth.

In the broader Asian context, Indonesia’s central bank is likely to maintain its interest rate, and Singapore is poised for its most substantial export surge of the year. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is preparing for its board meeting armed with the latest inflation figures.

On a global scale, economic data from Germany, the UK, and the US will be under the microscope. The US retail sales data, indicative of sustained consumer demand, and the real estate market figures will be of particular interest. Central bank speakers at the World Economic Forum in Davos will also offer insights into monetary policy and economic conditions.

Asia Business China
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

