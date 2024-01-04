China’s Ecological Restoration: Transforming Barren Hills into Thriving Grasslands

In a resounding testament to ecological conservation and economic development, China’s rural landscape is witnessing a significant transformation. The barren hills of Zhuofu, for instance, have evolved into thriving grasslands, thanks to over 30 years of ecological restoration led by the grassland ecologist Ren Jizhou.

Ecological Restoration and Economic Evolution

Located in the Weining Yi-Hui-Miao autonomous county within Bijie city, Guizhou province, Zhuofu underwent an extensive investigation in the 1980s by Ren Jizhou, who proposed a method to enhance the grassland’s ecology and productivity. By 1986, the once barren Zhuofu grassland became a base for testing, demonstrating, and promoting a new grassland animal husbandry system.

The innovations from this project have been widely adopted in pastoral regions, yielding significant economic advantages. Additionally, Ren Jizhou developed the ‘animal product unit’ index, which simplified the comparison of different animal by-products, facilitating a more straightforward assessment of grassland productivity.

From Sparse Hills to Thriving Prairie

The transformation process included aerial seeding, which over time turned the once sparse hills into a land dense with grass shoots, resembling a prairie. This initiative is part of a broader commitment by China to ecological conservation and rural economic development.

Revitalization of Rural Life

Furthermore, the development of ‘digital villages’ is rejuvenating rural areas and narrowing the urban-rural gap. The revival of traditional culture in rural areas offers potential for both villagers and visitors, changing the narrative of hard and inconvenient village life. With the aid of technology and infrastructure networks, rural life is becoming increasingly attractive and prosperous.

China’s modernization, led by the Communist Party of China, has eradicated absolute poverty for over 1.4 billion people and achieved high-quality development. It’s clear that China’s modernization is not a one size fits all process, and the pursuit of Chinese modernization through high-quality development requires implementing new development philosophies and comprehensive deepening of reform.