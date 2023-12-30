China’s Diplomacy in 2023: A Year of Active Engagement and Promotion of Common Prosperity

In the year 2023, China has emerged as a key player in the global diplomatic arena, actively promoting the notion of common prosperity and a more equitable international order. This drive is closely tied to China’s unique path towards modernization and the vision to establish a community with a shared future for mankind.

Significant Diplomatic Events and Engagements

China’s commitment to this vision was evident in several key diplomatic events. The First China-Central Asia Summit, held in Xi’an in May, led to numerous agreements of cooperation, strengthening China’s ties with Central Asian nations. In July, the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, which saw participation from 113 countries, underscored the principle of solidarity and cooperation. The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in September and October not only demonstrated China’s ability to host a significant international sporting event but also celebrated Asian culture. However, the highlight of the year was the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation that occurred in October, marking the Belt and Road Initiative’s 10th anniversary. This event attracted delegates from over 150 countries, with agreements worth $97.2 billion being signed.

China’s Interaction with Global Powers

Relations between China and the United States were marked by friction but also witnessed enhanced cooperation, culminating in a significant summit between Presidents Xi and Biden in November. China’s ties with Russia remained robust, with high-level meetings and agreements reinforcing their strategic partnership. President Xi Jinping’s successful visits to Russia, the U.S., France, and the European Union, along with his efforts to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with developing nations, added a new chapter to China’s diplomatic story.

Support for the Global South

China has also extended its support to the rise of the Global South, with expansions in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, aiming to amplify the influence of emerging markets and developing countries in global governance. This commitment was reinforced by the numerous meetings Xi Jinping held with leaders from developing countries, including South Africa, Syria, Honduras, and Brazil.

As we look forward to 2024, China’s focus remains on promoting peace talks and facilitating the political settlement of global crises, such as the Ukraine situation. The importance of scientific innovation, including advancements in chips, space programs, and fusion power, remains a key element for China’s future development and the success of the Belt and Road Initiative.