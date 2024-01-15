en English
Business

China’s Digital Consumption Skyrockets in 2023, Livestreaming and Digital Culture Take the Lead

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
China’s Digital Consumption Skyrockets in 2023, Livestreaming and Digital Culture Take the Lead

In 2023, digital consumption in China witnessed notable growth, with online retail sales reaching an impressive 13.96 trillion yuan ($1.96 trillion) from January to November, marking an 11 percent increase year on year. This surge can be ascribed to the rise of new forms of digital consumption such as online shopping, livestreaming, and digital culture.

The Transformation Through Livestreaming

Livestreaming, in particular, has revolutionized traditional shopping experiences. Consumers like Xu Jie in Beijing can now remotely inspect products such as mutton from a farm over 1,000 kilometers away. This digital shift has proved beneficial for entrepreneurs like Liu Guoning, who have seen increases in sales and efficiency by selling products online.

Expansion of China’s Digital Infrastructure

The expansion of China’s rural digital infrastructure and e-commerce logistics systems has enabled local specialties from remote regions to be sold nationwide. Platforms like Pinduoduo have integrated millions of farmer households into the digital economy. Digital technologies have not only expanded the shopping radius for consumers, offering them more choices and autonomy, but have also fostered new industries and business models.

Emerging Digital Technologies

New technologies like digital twins, created by scanning customers’ faces, allow for personalized experiences in the virtual world. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been widely applied across sectors, with digital hosts, speakers’ digital twins, and digital livestreaming hosts becoming commonplace. This digital shift is seen as a new driving force for consumption growth and economic development, focusing on expanding emerging consumption areas such as customized, smart, and experiential consumption.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

