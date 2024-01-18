China’s Decarbonization Drive: Insights from HKEX Chair at Davos 2024

China, a global powerhouse, is taking significant strides in decarbonization, seeking to reach its ambitious ‘Dual Carbon Goals’ (DCGs) by 2060. Cha May-lung, Chair of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), shared insights into this commitment during an interview with CGTN at Davos 2024. Furthermore, she showcased HKEX’s proactive role in the Belt and Road Initiative, signaling a willingness to list companies contributing to these projects.

China’s Decarbonization Drive

China’s commitment to the DCGs is a testament to the country’s political will, integrating climate goals across all sectors. The DCGs propose reaching carbon peaking by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. This commitment is now manifesting in actual action plans, demonstrating China’s leadership in the global fight against climate change.

One major collaboration towards this goal is the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the China Civil Airports Association (CCAA) and Airports Council International (ACI) World. The MOU covers several initiatives, including passenger customer service, airport worker training, peer assessments, and importantly, decarbonization. This collaboration underscores the need for efficient operations, evolving passenger needs, and sustainable environmental measures in Chinese airports.

The Role of HKEX in Belt and Road Initiative

The Belt and Road Initiative is another significant area where China’s leadership is evident. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), under the stewardship of Cha May-lung, is actively assessing opportunities within the initiative’s framework across various regions. HKEX is open to listing companies that meet its requirements, indicating a readiness to support businesses contributing to Belt and Road projects.

China’s Recycling Revolution

China’s decarbonization agenda also extends to evolving sectors such as new materials, biomedicines, and the recycling of discarded courier packaging material. A notable example is the advancement in metals recycling technology that could eliminate the need for new minerals for electric vehicle batteries by 2042. This development could impact the global mineral exploration and extraction landscape, emphasizing the importance of shared recycling expertise and collaboration across the value chain.

In conclusion, China’s commitment to decarbonization and its proactive role in the Belt and Road Initiative are shaping a greener economy and fostering global partnerships. With HKEX acting a strategic facilitator, China continues to lead in creating a sustainable future.