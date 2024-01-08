China’s Cultural Industry: A Journey of Growth and Global Influence

In the intricate narrative of global economic dynamics, China’s cultural industry emerges as a remarkable protagonist, carving a steady path of growth and development. This journey is fueled by the nation’s economic progression and the citizenry’s quest for enhanced quality of life. The industry, once a spontaneous phenomenon, has morphed into a proactive and strategic force, registering significant advancements over the decades.

The Cultural Industry: A Pillar of Economic Growth

As a testament to its evolution, the cultural industry’s added value soared to 5.37 trillion yuan in 2022, a substantial leap from 1.10 trillion yuan in 2010. This growth accounted for a striking 4.46 percent of China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The narrative is further enriched by the advent of new cultural industries such as digital publishing and entertainment technology, demonstrating double-digit growth rates.

China’s Transition to a Service-Oriented Economy

China’s journey towards becoming a service-oriented economy is indicated by the shift in its economic focus from primary to tertiary sectors, the latter being the home of the cultural industry. This transition is echoed in the employment statistics, with the tertiary sector employing 47.1 percent of the workforce. The cultural industry, therefore, not only fulfills the intellectual and cultural yearnings of the people but also fosters flexible employment opportunities, particularly among the youth, as digital transformation stimulates entrepreneurship.

Spreading Chinese Culture Internationally

As China expands its cultural exports, it is increasingly opening its doors to cultural trade and investment. Chinese cultural products are gaining prominence in international trade, with high-quality productions resonating with global audiences. The influence of China’s self-developed games and internet literature is particularly noteworthy. The proliferation of China-based new media platforms and cultural enterprises is facilitating the dissemination of Chinese culture and narratives internationally, tailor-made to captivate foreign users.

With the cultural industry’s prominent role in China’s economic growth and global cultural influence, the professor of culture at the National Academy of Governance underscores the industry’s vital contribution to China’s competitive edge on the world stage.