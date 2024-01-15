China's Credit Market: A Calm before the Storm?

The Chinese credit market, presently in a phase of relative tranquility, is projected to encounter substantial hurdles going forward. Major looming maturities at leading real estate developers and a persistently weak property market are the key catalysts that could potentially destabilize the market. These factors, coupled with concerns about developers' capacity to manage their debt maturities, suggest that the current calm in the credit market could be a precursor to more tumultuous times ahead.

China's Economic Climate: A Balancing Act

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has opted to retain its one-year policy loan rate, in spite of projections for a rate reduction. This move is reflective of China's longest deflationary stretch since 2009, characterized by frail financing and loan growth, weak domestic demand, a prolonged property crisis, and a sluggish job market. The PBOC's cautious strategy is influenced by uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve’s future rate policies, with analysts predicting potential rate cuts and reductions in the reserve requirement ratio in the near future to bolster the slowing economy.

Financial Regulations: A View on the Horizon

China's National Administration of Financial Regulation (NAFR) is soliciting feedback on a draft measure to revise rules for financing companies. The proposed revisions include raising total assets and operating income requirements for lessors, increasing the minimum shareholding requirement to at least 51%, narrowing the range of assets that qualify for leasing, and strengthening corporate governance and exit mechanisms. Analysts anticipate that these measures will lead to the exit of weaker, smaller firms, hasten industry consolidation, and concentrate the sector on core leasing products.

Offshore Credit Market: Navigating Troubled Waters

China's offshore credit market faces trials owing to maturities at major developers and persistent weakness in the property market. Major developers have $10.5 billion in bonds due in the second quarter, up from $7.6 billion in the first three months of the year. The value of new home sales among the 100 biggest developers slid 34.6% in December from a year earlier, and there are concerns that the 2024 physical market could remain tepid. However, support measures by the authorities and signs of a potential rebound in the housing market offer a glimmer of hope.