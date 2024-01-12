China’s Central Bank To Increase Liquidity Injections Amid Economic Challenges

China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), is gearing up to augment liquidity injections and curtail a key interest rate during the rollover of maturing medium-term policy loans. This strategic move aims to stabilize the country’s economy that is currently on shaky ground. The probability of such monetary easing measures has increased in the wake of major Chinese commercial banks’ decision to slash deposit rates towards the end of last year, setting the stage for potential additional cuts in policy rates.

Deflationary Pressures and Economic Challenges

Presently, China is wrestling with ongoing deflationary pressures in its economy, which serve as a justification for heightened stimulus measures. The PBOC is grappling with the challenge of balancing credit flows between productive forces and consumption, with an urgent need for structural reforms to bolster consumption. The consumer prices in China fell 0.3% in December, and producer prices slumped 2.7% year on year after a 3% drop in November. These statistics underscore the economic pressures and declining growth momentum that China is contending with.

Anticipated Policy Changes

The PBOC is expected to cut the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) by 10 basis points and also reduce banks’ reserve ratio to inject more liquidity into the system. Market analysts are predicting a new round of policy rate cuts as Beijing grows increasingly concerned about the downward pressure on growth. It’s also anticipated that the central bank will lower the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 basis points to 2.4% and inject a net 121 billion yuan through the MLF to boost liquidity and meet the funding demand. This response is a direct reaction to the deflationary pressures and the need to support the economic recovery.

Economic Stimulus Measures

Expectations of monetary easing have risen due to a protracted property crisis, cautious consumers, and geopolitical challenges. Market participants are predicting a cut in the borrowing cost of one-year MLF loans, with 54.3% expecting a reduction. Furthermore, 85.7% of respondents forecast that the central bank will inject fresh funds into the financial system exceeding the maturing 779 billion yuan ($108.73 billion) of MLF loans due this month. The consensus among analysts is also for policy rate/LPR cuts, reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts, and reductions in interest rates, as well as RRR cuts this year. These measures are being taken to counter tightened liquidity resulting from large bond sales and to support the faltering economy.