en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

China’s BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:52 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:57 pm EST
China’s BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader

In an anticipated shuffle of global leadership in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, China’s BYD Co., spearheaded by billionaire Wang Chuanfu, is predicted to overtake the current leader, Tesla. The change, expected to occur within the current quarter, signals a pivotal shift in the dynamics of the EV market and highlights China’s growing clout in the worldwide automotive industry.

BYD’s Imminent Leap to the Top

Reports indicate that BYD is on the brink of surpassing Tesla in EV sales, having sold only 3,456 fewer EVs than Elon Musk’s company in the third quarter. Offering a wider range of EV models at more competitive prices, BYD has managed to secure the lion’s share of its sales within China, its home market. The company is also making significant strides in expanding its global footprint, inaugurating new dealerships in Belgium and Luxemburg, and planning to establish its first European EV manufacturing plant in Hungary. This expansion is expected to create thousands of local jobs and significantly boost the local economy.

BYD’s Striking Sales Numbers

In October alone, BYD sold over 300,000 EVs, with a staggering 90% of these sales occurring within China. This sales surge is propelling the company to the forefront of the global EV market, poised to dethrone Tesla’s longstanding reign. Despite Elon Musk’s previous dismissal of BYD as a potential competitor, the Chinese automaker’s significant growth is a clear indication of its burgeoning prominence on the global stage.

The EV market in China is also witnessing the emergence of new players, such as Huawei and Xiaomi. While Huawei is focusing on the development and supply of specialized automotive technologies in collaboration with Chinese carmakers, Xiaomi has developed a dedicated operating system for cars and is set to make its EV debut in the first half of the coming year. These entrants accentuate the intensifying competition within the EV sector, with a particular emphasis on software and connectivity as key factors in the new era of EVs.

0
Automotive Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse

By Olalekan Adigun

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision

By Hadeel Hashem

Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless ...
heart comment 0
Sydney Couple Charged with Christmas Present Theft: A Shadow on Holiday Merriment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sydney Couple Charged with Christmas Present Theft: A Shadow on Holiday Merriment
The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation

By Rafia Tasleem

The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation
BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer
The Resurgence of Buttons and Dials in Car UX Design: A Nod to User Preferences

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Resurgence of Buttons and Dials in Car UX Design: A Nod to User Preferences
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Nations Fueling Conflict in Gaza, says Palestinian Ambassador
26 seconds
Western Nations Fueling Conflict in Gaza, says Palestinian Ambassador
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
6 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Makes Darts History at World Championship
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
6 mins
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
9 mins
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
10 mins
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
10 mins
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
12 mins
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
15 mins
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
20 mins
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app