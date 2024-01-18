en English
China

China’s Border Inspection Agencies Record Unprecedented Increase in Entries and Exits in 2023

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
China’s border inspection agencies observed a significant surge in entries and exits in 2023, reporting a 266.5% increase from the previous year. The entries and exits totaled 424 million, indicating a remarkable uptick in transnational movement. Chinese mainland residents marked 206 million visits, while residents from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan accounted for 183 million. Foreigners contributed 35.478 million, marking increases of 218.7%, 292.8%, and 693.1%, respectively.

Boost in Transportation and Immigration Services

The National Immigration Administration inspected 23.461 million entry-exit transport vessels, a 143.4% increase. This encompassed 541,000 aircraft, 91,000 trains, 404,000 ships, and 22.425 million road vehicles. The administration also resumed entry-exit services, including the issuance of travel documents and visa-free transit policies for foreigners. Over 18.428 million ordinary passports were issued, a 1625.4% increase. Travel document issuance for Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan residents rose by 1,318% to 86.09 million. The number of visas issued for foreigners increased by 158.3% to 1.705 million.

Enhanced Security Measures

In addition to facilitating immigration services, the National Immigration Administration also handled over 58,000 criminal cases. More than 109,000 suspects were arrested, 2,463 criminal gangs busted, and 1,517 dens dismantled. These measures targeted a range of border crimes, including illegal crossings, gambling, and fraud. The administration also sanctioned 65,000 foreigners who entered, resided, or worked in the country irregularly.

Crackdown on Cross-Border Crimes

A total of 26,000 foreigners who were illegally present were repatriated, and a nationwide campaign led to the seizure of firearms, explosives, drugs, drug-related materials, and contraband goods. The administration also coordinated with international law enforcement agencies to combat these crimes. The arrest of criminal gangs suspected of carrying out telephone or cyber scams and the resolution of telecommunications-related crimes underscored the commitment to maintaining border integrity.

China Travel & Tourism
