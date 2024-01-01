en English
Asia

China’s Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region: A Beacon of Innovation and Green Growth

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
China's Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region: A Beacon of Innovation and Green Growth

In an epoch marked by rapid global change and unforeseen challenges, China’s Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region showcased an impressive stride towards innovative and green growth in 2022. The region’s development index, as confirmed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), reached a striking 145 points, a 5.1 point increment from the previous year.

Unleashing the Power of Innovation

A significant part of this leap was propelled by substantial advancements in the realm of innovation. The region demonstrated a resolute commitment to research and development (R&D), reflected in the surge of R&D expenditure to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio. An elevation of 0.18 percentage points took this ratio to a respectable 4.25 percent, marking a clear emphasis on fostering innovation-led growth.

Green Growth and Flourishing Trade

Another key driver propelling the index was the region’s focus on green development, which saw an upswing of 7.7 points. Alongside, the region also emerged as a vibrant hub of international trade. Total goods exports and imports witnessed a 10.2 percent year-over-year surge, culminating in a robust 757.58 billion U.S. dollars.

Enhanced Environmental Quality

In tandem with economic progression, the region’s environmental quality registered marked improvement. The average PM2.5 concentration, a commonly used measure of air pollution, descended to 37 micrograms per cubic meter. This is indicative of the region’s dedicated efforts towards achieving a sustainable and environmentally-friendly growth model.

All these advancements are in line with China’s 2015 initiative for the coordinated development of the Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei region. This initiative has already led to fruitful progress across diverse sectors such as environmental protection, public services, and transportation infrastructure. As China gears up for another year of high-quality development, focusing on innovation-driven growth, green development, and prosperity for all, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region stands as a testament to this commitment.

Asia China
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

