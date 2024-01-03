en English
China

China’s Artificial Sun: A Potentially Perfect Solution to the Global Energy Challenge

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
China's Artificial Sun: A Potentially Perfect Solution to the Global Energy Challenge

China’s audacious vision of constructing an ‘artificial sun’ is embarking on a significant phase. This national project, orchestrated by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), aims to deliver a nuclear fusion reactor that mirrors the energy production process of the sun. The reactor is expected to generate temperatures seven times hotter than the sun, making it a potentially perfect solution to the global energy conundrum.

Unifying China’s Nuclear Ambition

The endeavor will amalgamate 25 disparate fusion energy research and development programs that existed among various institutes and private companies. By 2035, the goal is to build the first industrial prototype fusion reactor and achieve large-scale commercial use by 2050. This national project has been declared a high-priority initiative by the Chinese government, which views nuclear fusion as the ultimate solution to future energy needs.

Fusion: The Future of Energy

The process of creating an ‘artificial sun’ involves heating hydrogen atoms to over 100 million degrees Celsius to achieve fusion. The result is safe, clean, and virtually limitless energy, which neither contributes to global warming nor creates long-term radioactive waste. The appeal of this technology has made it a much sought-after solution to the global energy challenge.

China: The Nuclear Fusion Vanguard

China has been leading the global race in the field of nuclear fusion technology, filing more patents than any other country or region from 2011 to 2022. The CNNC’s vice-president underscored the importance of developing a high-quality energy industry and the project’s role in advancing scientific and technological competition among major nations. Key tasks include creating high-temperature superconducting magnets, fusion reactor materials, and high-performance energy storage systems. To support the financing of this project, an innovation fund has been established.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

