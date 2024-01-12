China’s Annual Export Decline: A Seven-Year First Amidst Global Economic Slowdown

In a surprising turn of economic events, 2023 marked the first annual export decline for China in seven years, as reported by Wind Information. The Chinese export sector registered a 4.6% drop compared to the previous year, following a 7.7% decrease seen in 2016. The downturn is attributed to reduced global demand for Chinese goods amidst a worldwide economic slowdown.

December Surprises with Export and Import Increase

Despite the annual decrease, December brought unexpected news with exports surpassing expectations by rising 2.3%, compared to the 1.7% forecast by Reuters. Imports in December also saw a marginal increase of 0.2%, slightly underperforming the anticipated 0.3% rise. However, overall, imports fell by 5.5% for the year.

China’s Trade Partners in 2023

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remained China’s largest regional trading partner in 2023, while the United States continued to be the largest single-country trading partner. Russia stood out in the trade charts, with Chinese exports to Russia climbing nearly 47% and imports rising almost 13%.

Looking Ahead: Chinese Manufacturers Optimistic Yet Cautious

Despite the downturn, Chinese manufacturers are optimistic about a production increase in 2024 due to expected stronger global demand, increased client spending, and investment in new products. However, this optimism is cautious, with a noted decline in the employment sub-index and a report that manufacturing firms are not replacing voluntary leavers or are reducing headcounts due to subdued demand.

Macquarie’s Chief China Economist anticipates a modest 2% export growth in 2024, and highlights the importance of domestic policy support if exports slow more than expected. China’s overall economic recovery from the pandemic has been slower than anticipated, but the country is likely to report around 5% growth for the end of 2023.

Despite weaker domestic demand pressuring Chinese firms to seek global market expansion, exports are not seen as a strong enough driver to boost overall domestic demand. Fiscal policy support is thus deemed critical.

Notably, China’s crude oil demand dropped 7.7% in 2023, and auto exports, especially in the electric car segment, surged by 69%, positioning China to potentially overtake Japan as the world’s largest car exporter.