en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

China’s Annual Export Decline: A Seven-Year First Amidst Global Economic Slowdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
China’s Annual Export Decline: A Seven-Year First Amidst Global Economic Slowdown

In a surprising turn of economic events, 2023 marked the first annual export decline for China in seven years, as reported by Wind Information. The Chinese export sector registered a 4.6% drop compared to the previous year, following a 7.7% decrease seen in 2016. The downturn is attributed to reduced global demand for Chinese goods amidst a worldwide economic slowdown.

December Surprises with Export and Import Increase

Despite the annual decrease, December brought unexpected news with exports surpassing expectations by rising 2.3%, compared to the 1.7% forecast by Reuters. Imports in December also saw a marginal increase of 0.2%, slightly underperforming the anticipated 0.3% rise. However, overall, imports fell by 5.5% for the year.

China’s Trade Partners in 2023

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remained China’s largest regional trading partner in 2023, while the United States continued to be the largest single-country trading partner. Russia stood out in the trade charts, with Chinese exports to Russia climbing nearly 47% and imports rising almost 13%.

Looking Ahead: Chinese Manufacturers Optimistic Yet Cautious

Despite the downturn, Chinese manufacturers are optimistic about a production increase in 2024 due to expected stronger global demand, increased client spending, and investment in new products. However, this optimism is cautious, with a noted decline in the employment sub-index and a report that manufacturing firms are not replacing voluntary leavers or are reducing headcounts due to subdued demand.

Macquarie’s Chief China Economist anticipates a modest 2% export growth in 2024, and highlights the importance of domestic policy support if exports slow more than expected. China’s overall economic recovery from the pandemic has been slower than anticipated, but the country is likely to report around 5% growth for the end of 2023.

Despite weaker domestic demand pressuring Chinese firms to seek global market expansion, exports are not seen as a strong enough driver to boost overall domestic demand. Fiscal policy support is thus deemed critical.

Notably, China’s crude oil demand dropped 7.7% in 2023, and auto exports, especially in the electric car segment, surged by 69%, positioning China to potentially overtake Japan as the world’s largest car exporter.

0
Asia Business China
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
43 mins ago
China Gears Up for Record-Breaking Spring Festival Travel Season
China, the world’s most populous nation, stands at the threshold of a historic travel season. The upcoming Spring Festival, traditionally one of the most significant times for travel in the country, is projected to witness record-breaking numbers of travelers. As the nation’s travel authorities and tourism industry gear up for this massive surge, the stage
China Gears Up for Record-Breaking Spring Festival Travel Season
Myanmar's Military Junta and Ethnic Minority Alliance Agree to Temporary Ceasefire
48 mins ago
Myanmar's Military Junta and Ethnic Minority Alliance Agree to Temporary Ceasefire
New York Times Unveils 2024's '52 Places to Visit': Spotlight on Asia
58 mins ago
New York Times Unveils 2024's '52 Places to Visit': Spotlight on Asia
Decoding Humboldt's Enigma: Unraveling the Mystery of Mountain Biodiversity
46 mins ago
Decoding Humboldt's Enigma: Unraveling the Mystery of Mountain Biodiversity
Japan Launches Spy Satellite to Monitor North Korean Activities
46 mins ago
Japan Launches Spy Satellite to Monitor North Korean Activities
Nikkei Asia Begins 2024 with In-Depth Tech Coverage from CES in Inaugural Podcast
47 mins ago
Nikkei Asia Begins 2024 with In-Depth Tech Coverage from CES in Inaugural Podcast
Latest Headlines
World News
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
8 seconds
PtR Staff Analyzes San Antonio Spurs: Trade Scenarios and Performance Reviews
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
8 seconds
Indian Supreme Court Dismisses 'Staged' Case Against SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
27 seconds
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
29 seconds
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
40 seconds
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
1 min
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
2 mins
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
3 mins
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
6 mins
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
8 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
48 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
55 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app