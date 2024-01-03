en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China’s Ambitious Quest to Build an ‘Artificial Sun’: A Leap Towards Clean, Limitless Energy

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
China’s Ambitious Quest to Build an ‘Artificial Sun’: A Leap Towards Clean, Limitless Energy

China has taken a bold stride into the future of energy, embarking on a daring mission to construct an ‘artificial sun’ – a nuclear fusion reactor designed to mimic the sun’s energy-generating processes by heating hydrogen atoms to temperatures over 100 million degrees Celsius. This ambitious endeavor, led by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), is not merely a scientific experiment; it represents a national priority, with a goal to construct the first industrial prototype by 2035 and achieve large-scale commercial use by 2050.

The Pursuit of Clean, Limitless Energy

At the heart of this project lies the promise of a safe, clean, and virtually limitless energy source that neither contributes to global warming nor creates long-term radioactive waste. The fusion reactor, in essence, is a powerful response to the dual challenges of climate change and the impending energy crisis. It stands as a testament to China’s commitment to achieving peak carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2060. The fusion reactor is a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a sustainable energy future.

Consolidating Efforts for a Unified Goal

The project necessitates the consolidation of 25 of China’s fusion energy research and development programs under the umbrella of the newly established state-owned company, China Fusion Energy Inc. The collaborative endeavor seeks to pool resources, expertise, and industry input to make significant advancements in the field of nuclear fusion. The formation of this consortium, led by CNNC, is a strategic maneuver to overcome key challenges in the field of nuclear fusion and accelerate the project’s progress.

China’s Dominance in Nuclear Fusion

China’s pursuit of nuclear fusion is not a new development. The country has been a leading force in nuclear fusion technology, with more patents filed in the field than any other country or region from 2011 to 2022. The operation of China’s new-generation ‘artificial sun’ HL-3 in high-confinement mode under a plasma current of 1 million amperes in 2023 is a testament to the country’s significant advancements in this domain. With this ambitious fusion reactor project, China is poised to redefine global energy paradigms and emerge as a leader in energy innovation.

0
China Energy Science & Technology
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
2 mins ago
China's Artificial Sun: A Potentially Perfect Solution to the Global Energy Challenge
China’s audacious vision of constructing an ‘artificial sun’ is embarking on a significant phase. This national project, orchestrated by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), aims to deliver a nuclear fusion reactor that mirrors the energy production process of the sun. The reactor is expected to generate temperatures seven times hotter than the sun, making
China's Artificial Sun: A Potentially Perfect Solution to the Global Energy Challenge
Chinese Military Patrols South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions
25 mins ago
Chinese Military Patrols South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions
China Greenlights Construction of Four New Nuclear Reactors
36 mins ago
China Greenlights Construction of Four New Nuclear Reactors
Chinese Researchers Develop Self-Regulating Electronic Skin, Advancing Robotic Capabilities
4 mins ago
Chinese Researchers Develop Self-Regulating Electronic Skin, Advancing Robotic Capabilities
Oakley Launches Lunar New Year Collection Inspired by the Wood Dragon
17 mins ago
Oakley Launches Lunar New Year Collection Inspired by the Wood Dragon
Chinese PLA Conducts Routine Patrol Amid Rising Tensions in the South China Sea
24 mins ago
Chinese PLA Conducts Routine Patrol Amid Rising Tensions in the South China Sea
Latest Headlines
World News
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
42 seconds
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
1 min
Meghalaya Government Appoints New Lokayukta Investigators Amidst Ongoing Scandal
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
2 mins
Former Minister K Therie Questions India's Shift Towards a Hindu State
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
2 mins
UUP Proposes UK Internal Market Trade Body to Address Trade Deficit
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
3 mins
Aaron Rodgers' String of Controversies: Unfounded Allegations, Career Moves, and Calls for NFL Accountability
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
3 mins
Duly's Contraceptive Care Platform Targets India’s Youth - Insights from Equity Podcast
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
3 mins
Teenage Phenom Luke Littler Takes on the World Championship Darts Final
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
3 mins
Unconventional Cancer Treatments: The Promise of Mushroom Polysaccharides and More
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
4 mins
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
30 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
31 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
40 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
41 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
50 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
53 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app