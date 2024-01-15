en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

China’s Agricultural Sector: A Pillar of Economic Growth in 2022

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
China’s Agricultural Sector: A Pillar of Economic Growth in 2022

In 2022, China’s agricultural sector and related industries made a considerable mark on the country’s economy, contributing an added value of 19,569.2 billion yuan, equivalent to 16.24 percent of China’s gross domestic product (GDP). The figure reflected a rise of 0.19 percentage points from the preceding year, highlighting the sector’s enhanced role in the economic growth of the nation.

Dissecting the Agricultural Sector

The agricultural sector is divided into three key industries: primary, secondary, and tertiary. The primary industry, which encompasses traditional farming and direct agricultural production, was the most significant contributor, accounting for 45.1 percent of the added value within the agricultural sector. The secondary industry, which involves the processing and manufacturing of products derived from agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fisheries, represented 29.2 percent. Lastly, the tertiary industry, related to the circulation services of these products, made up 25.7 percent.

Leading Areas of Added Value

Within these three categories, agriculture took the lead, contributing 47.3 percent of the added value. This was closely followed by the processing and manufacturing of edible products from agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fisheries, contributing 20.7 percent. Circulation services related to these sectors accounted for 14.1 percent.

The Measurement of Added Value

The added value of agriculture and related industries is a measure of the value produced by production activities within a specific period by resident units having an economic interest within China. This value computation is based on both the production and income approaches and is in line with the Statistical Classification of Agriculture and Related Industries (2020), aligning with the characteristics of these sectors as defined in the Industrial Classification for National Economic Activities (GB/T4754-2017).

Among the regions, the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region stood out, achieving a bumper grain harvest last year. The region witnessed a remarkable increase of 3.05 million tons, which constituted 34.4% of the national increase. The regional government’s efforts, including the allocation of 10 billion yuan to support high-quality farmland cultivation and irrigation, as well as the development of new cultivated land, played a significant role in this achievement. In 2022, Xinjiang added 4.95 billion cubic meters of agricultural irrigation water, and an additional 1.06 billion cubic meters were added last year. The region’s comprehensive mechanization rate of agricultural production exceeds 88 percent, and the grain and oil industry has emerged as one of the eight key industrial clusters being developed in Xinjiang.

0
Agriculture China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
53 seconds ago
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
In a decisive move aimed at fostering agricultural and food development research, Teagasc, the Irish authority in this sector, has greenlit a substantial increase in the annual stipend for its Walsh Scholars. The stipend now stands at an impressive €25,000, a decision that was ratified at a recent board meeting and is in line with
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
8 mins ago
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Heilongjiang Surprises with Cranberry Production, Sparking National Interest
8 mins ago
Heilongjiang Surprises with Cranberry Production, Sparking National Interest
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
3 mins ago
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
Advance Terrafund REIT Expands with Significant Land Acquisition
4 mins ago
Advance Terrafund REIT Expands with Significant Land Acquisition
Shoprite's Tree Donation Boosts Food Security and Sustainability in Moretele View Community
6 mins ago
Shoprite's Tree Donation Boosts Food Security and Sustainability in Moretele View Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
21 seconds
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
22 seconds
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
42 seconds
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
43 seconds
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
44 seconds
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
44 seconds
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
51 seconds
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
51 seconds
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
51 seconds
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
4 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
33 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app