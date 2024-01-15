China’s Agricultural Sector: A Pillar of Economic Growth in 2022

In 2022, China’s agricultural sector and related industries made a considerable mark on the country’s economy, contributing an added value of 19,569.2 billion yuan, equivalent to 16.24 percent of China’s gross domestic product (GDP). The figure reflected a rise of 0.19 percentage points from the preceding year, highlighting the sector’s enhanced role in the economic growth of the nation.

Dissecting the Agricultural Sector

The agricultural sector is divided into three key industries: primary, secondary, and tertiary. The primary industry, which encompasses traditional farming and direct agricultural production, was the most significant contributor, accounting for 45.1 percent of the added value within the agricultural sector. The secondary industry, which involves the processing and manufacturing of products derived from agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fisheries, represented 29.2 percent. Lastly, the tertiary industry, related to the circulation services of these products, made up 25.7 percent.

Leading Areas of Added Value

Within these three categories, agriculture took the lead, contributing 47.3 percent of the added value. This was closely followed by the processing and manufacturing of edible products from agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fisheries, contributing 20.7 percent. Circulation services related to these sectors accounted for 14.1 percent.

The Measurement of Added Value

The added value of agriculture and related industries is a measure of the value produced by production activities within a specific period by resident units having an economic interest within China. This value computation is based on both the production and income approaches and is in line with the Statistical Classification of Agriculture and Related Industries (2020), aligning with the characteristics of these sectors as defined in the Industrial Classification for National Economic Activities (GB/T4754-2017).

Among the regions, the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region stood out, achieving a bumper grain harvest last year. The region witnessed a remarkable increase of 3.05 million tons, which constituted 34.4% of the national increase. The regional government’s efforts, including the allocation of 10 billion yuan to support high-quality farmland cultivation and irrigation, as well as the development of new cultivated land, played a significant role in this achievement. In 2022, Xinjiang added 4.95 billion cubic meters of agricultural irrigation water, and an additional 1.06 billion cubic meters were added last year. The region’s comprehensive mechanization rate of agricultural production exceeds 88 percent, and the grain and oil industry has emerged as one of the eight key industrial clusters being developed in Xinjiang.