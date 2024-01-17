China's Advanced Radar Tech: A New Era in Electronic Warfare

In a pivotal development in electronic warfare, China has unveiled a radar technology capable of countering radar systems installed on American and allied warships and early warning aircraft. Detailed in a peer-reviewed academic paper in the Chinese journal, Radio Science and Technology, this system enables the detection and tracking of vessels using hostile radar signals. A team from the People's Liberation Army Naval Aviation University (PLA NAU) and Yantai University demonstrated the technology's effectiveness by successfully tracking all commercial ships within a 20-kilometer range of Yantai's coastline, identifying intricate details such as vessels' courses and speeds.

Enhancing China's Electronic Warfare Capabilities

This groundbreaking technology is anticipated to significantly augment China's electronic warfare capabilities. It has potential applications in electronic surveillance, anti-radiation weaponry, and stealth technology, marking a substantial shift in the global power dynamics of electronic warfare.

The YLC-16 Multipurpose S-band Radar System

In a separate stride, China Electronics Technology Group Corp. (CETC) introduced the YLC-16 multipurpose S-band radar system. A state-of-the-art technology, it employs an all-digital, fully solid active phased array and advanced processors. The YLC-16 is capable of detecting a diverse range of air threats, including stealth fighters. Beyond defense, this radar system also aids in tracking extreme weather patterns, hence contributing to mitigating natural disasters. Following field testing in Fujian province in December 2021, it has been sold to various countries. Its modular structure allows for remote control and real-time data transmission.

Security Concerns for the United States

These developments have intensified the security concerns for the United States. Incidents like the use of military lasers by China to blind Philippine Coast Guard ship crews, and the Pentagon's deployment of air and naval assets in Syria and the Persian Gulf in response to threats from Russia and Iran, have added to these apprehensions. An intriguing discussion between Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist, and Rebekah Koffler, former Defense Intelligence Agency officer, also suggested that the intelligence community's focus on Ukraine might have led to the oversight of a Chinese spy balloon over the US.

Meanwhile, the US Congress is concerned about American investments in China funding its military expansion, thereby threatening national security. The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing to deliberate on the repercussions of American investors' dollars flowing into China and its companies, which have played a crucial role in bolstering China's military. Steps have been taken to curtail investment in technology sectors and limit the export of American-made technologies to China, with President Biden signing an executive order aimed at restricting U.S. investment in advanced technology industries in China.