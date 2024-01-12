en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

China’s AC313A Helicopter Undergoes Crucial Cold-Weather Tests

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
China’s AC313A Helicopter Undergoes Crucial Cold-Weather Tests

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has commenced cold-weather flight tests for its AC313A large civil helicopter in Mohe, the northernmost city in Heilongjiang Province. This marks a crucial milestone in the development of the AC313A, a 13-tonne-class large multi-purpose civil helicopter, independently developed by China for emergency air rescue missions in all-terrain and all-weather environments.

AC313A: A Pioneering Achievement in China’s Aviation Industry

With a single main rotor and tail rotor, the AC313A, by AVIC, is a significant advancement in China’s aviation industry. Having completed its maiden flight on May 17, 2022, the helicopter is now undergoing rigorous tests in the frosty conditions of Mohe to assess its flight performance and the functionality of its major systems and engines. The AC313A’s ability to operate under extreme cold conditions is of paramount importance, given its designed purpose of carrying out emergency air rescue missions.

What the Cold-Weather Tests Entail

The current cold-weather tests involve the helicopter executing various test subjects during its flight missions. The aim is to ascertain the AC313A’s flight performance, along with the performance of its major systems and engines in cold environments. This phase of testing is crucial to the helicopter’s further improvement and its eventual airworthiness certification process. The results of these tests will determine the helicopter’s readiness to operate in all-terrain and all-weather environments, reinforcing its potential in emergency air rescue operations.

A Leap towards Airworthiness Certification

The AC313A’s cold-weather flight tests mark an essential phase in its development journey. The data collected from these tests will be instrumental in its further improvement and plays a critical role in achieving airworthiness certification. With these tests, AVIC is not only proving the AC313A’s capabilities but also showcasing China’s progress in the aviation industry, particularly in the development of large multi-purpose civil helicopters.

0
Aviation China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
17 mins ago
Turbli Reveals the Most Turbulent Flight Routes of 2023
Have you ever been on a flight that has been interrupted by the jarring reality of turbulence? It’s a phenomenon familiar to many, a major cause of anxiety among passengers, defined by the National Weather Service as the irregular motion of the air resulting from eddies and vertical currents. While light turbulence might only cause
Turbli Reveals the Most Turbulent Flight Routes of 2023
Helicopter Crash at Welshpool: Inexperienced Passenger at the Controls
60 mins ago
Helicopter Crash at Welshpool: Inexperienced Passenger at the Controls
Fog Causes Major Disruption to Pakistan's Air Travel
1 hour ago
Fog Causes Major Disruption to Pakistan's Air Travel
Boeing 777-9 Jet to Make First Appearance in India at Wings India 2024
48 mins ago
Boeing 777-9 Jet to Make First Appearance in India at Wings India 2024
Boeing's X-32 vs Lockheed Martin's X-35: The Tale of the JSF Program Competition
49 mins ago
Boeing's X-32 vs Lockheed Martin's X-35: The Tale of the JSF Program Competition
Delta Air Lines Reports Record Q4 Profit, Exceeding Analyst Expectations
57 mins ago
Delta Air Lines Reports Record Q4 Profit, Exceeding Analyst Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
34 seconds
Conservatives Face Dilemma Over House Spending Package Amid GOP Discord
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
40 seconds
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
2 mins
14th Monaco Optimist Team Race: A Testament to Youth Sailing Excellence
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
3 mins
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
4 mins
Elle Brooke Eyes Big Fight With UFC Stars Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
4 mins
Town Triumphs Over Ardmore in Thrilling Comeback
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
4 mins
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Jind: A Prelude to Election and Expansion
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
5 mins
Seny Dieng's Injury Paves Way for Tom Glover's Rise in Middlesbrough
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
5 mins
Ballinamallard Bow Out of Irish Cup Following Newry City Defeat
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app