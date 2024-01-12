China’s AC313A Helicopter Undergoes Crucial Cold-Weather Tests

The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has commenced cold-weather flight tests for its AC313A large civil helicopter in Mohe, the northernmost city in Heilongjiang Province. This marks a crucial milestone in the development of the AC313A, a 13-tonne-class large multi-purpose civil helicopter, independently developed by China for emergency air rescue missions in all-terrain and all-weather environments.

AC313A: A Pioneering Achievement in China’s Aviation Industry

With a single main rotor and tail rotor, the AC313A, by AVIC, is a significant advancement in China’s aviation industry. Having completed its maiden flight on May 17, 2022, the helicopter is now undergoing rigorous tests in the frosty conditions of Mohe to assess its flight performance and the functionality of its major systems and engines. The AC313A’s ability to operate under extreme cold conditions is of paramount importance, given its designed purpose of carrying out emergency air rescue missions.

What the Cold-Weather Tests Entail

The current cold-weather tests involve the helicopter executing various test subjects during its flight missions. The aim is to ascertain the AC313A’s flight performance, along with the performance of its major systems and engines in cold environments. This phase of testing is crucial to the helicopter’s further improvement and its eventual airworthiness certification process. The results of these tests will determine the helicopter’s readiness to operate in all-terrain and all-weather environments, reinforcing its potential in emergency air rescue operations.

A Leap towards Airworthiness Certification

The AC313A’s cold-weather flight tests mark an essential phase in its development journey. The data collected from these tests will be instrumental in its further improvement and plays a critical role in achieving airworthiness certification. With these tests, AVIC is not only proving the AC313A’s capabilities but also showcasing China’s progress in the aviation industry, particularly in the development of large multi-purpose civil helicopters.