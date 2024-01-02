China’s 2024 Policy Priorities and New Laws: A Path Towards Prosperity

As we step into 2024, the Global Times editorial emphasizes a unified approach to tackle global challenges, underscoring that all of humanity shares the same boat when it comes to facing these trials. The message rings clear: international cooperation and collective effort are key to overcoming the difficulties that the world confronts. The editorial also conveys a sense of optimism for the year 2024, particularly for China, as the country’s ministries announce their policy positions at the start of the year, outlining their work priorities.

China’s 2024 Policy Priorities

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) of China has pledged to expedite the implementation of a new mechanism for public-private partnerships. This forms part of China’s 2024 policy priorities. These policies are indicative of a concerted effort to ensure that 2024 is a year of prosperity for the country.

The NDRC expressed confidence, conditions, and ability to achieve the policy goals. The priorities include restoring confidence among its people, re-emphasizing economic development as the central point of their work, clarifying the ‘reform’ gist as market-oriented liberalization and growth of the private sector, and encouraging open discussion of problems to unleash the creativity and entrepreneurship of Chinese people.

Xi Jinping’s 2024 Vision

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the government’s priority to deliver a better life for the people, focusing on education, career opportunities, and elderly care. Despite global challenges and natural disasters, he also highlighted the resilience of the Chinese economy. Furthermore, Xi called for efforts to advance Chinese modernization, support Hong Kong and Macao, and reunify Taiwan. He also emphasized China’s commitment to work with the international community to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

China’s Fiscal Policies and New Laws in 2024

In 2024, China will implement fiscal policies to support innovation and advanced manufacturing. City-specific policies will also be implemented to enhance the people-oriented nature of real estate and increase financial support for the construction of affordable housing. The government aims to satisfy the financial needs of different property developers, with a focus on impartial treatment of state-owned and private enterprises.

Several new laws and regulations impacting business practices in China come into effect as of January 1, 2024. These changes aim to strengthen China’s legal landscape, extend the jurisdiction of Chinese courts over foreign-related civil cases, refine regulatory standards for food safety, and modify import and export tariffs to promote advanced manufacturing and sustainable technologies.