China's 2024 Policy Directive Prioritizes Rural Modernization and Agriculture

The Chinese State Council has unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2024, underscoring a strategic focus on rural areas and the agricultural sector. The policy, which has maintained an emphasis on agriculture for 21 years straight, outlines 28 measures across six sections. The recurrent theme is the modernization of the rural landscape, a testament to the government's commitment to bolster rural development and enhance agricultural productivity.

Grain Security at the Forefront

One of the pivotal points in this document is the issue of grain security. Latest data reveals a ninth consecutive year of grain harvest surpassing 650 million tons. In an effort to support this production, the government is setting higher minimum purchase prices for wheat and rice, while augmenting subsidies for corn and soybean farmers. Consequently, both China's grain planting area and soybean production registered an uptick in 2023.

Preventing a Return to Poverty

Another significant aspect is the prevention of large-scale poverty relapse. The government is determined to sustain income growth for farmers in poverty-stricken areas and avert a backslide into poverty. This is embodied in efforts to boost rural residents' incomes and fortify national food security.

The Role of Science and Technology

The document also shines a spotlight on the need for science and technology in driving rural revitalization. This is evidenced by the restructuring of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) to absorb the responsibilities of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST). Moreover, the China Rural Technology Development Center has been transferred to MARA, indicating a concerted effort to advance agricultural science and technology.

Reform and Revitalization

As part of the initiative, rural reform is being encouraged through the extension of land contracts and the promotion of new forms of rural collective economies. Measures are underway to improve rural industries, strengthen rural construction and governance, and enhance the leadership of the Communist Party of China in agricultural work. The overarching aim is to increase farmers' income and promote rural revitalization across the board.