en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China Welcomes Back 17 Giant Pandas in Major Conservation Effort

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:18 pm EST
China Welcomes Back 17 Giant Pandas in Major Conservation Effort

In a significant stride towards bolstering wildlife conservation efforts, China welcomed the return of 17 giant pandas from seven countries in 2023. The repatriation of these magnificent creatures, previously residing in Japan, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Germany, underscores China’s commitment towards preserving its vulnerable national symbol.

International Cooperation in Panda Conservation

China’s National Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center has been collaborating with 20 institutions across 18 countries to protect these beloved bears. Over the years, 56 giant pandas have found homes in these countries. However, the return of these pandas to China may be strongly linked to the international agreements that govern the loan of pandas to zoos worldwide. Often, these agreements contain clauses stipulating that cubs born abroad must return to China, contributing to the country’s robust conservation and breeding programs.

Boosting Genetic Diversity for the Species

The return of the 17 pandas is expected to inject a much-needed boost into the genetic diversity of China’s breeding populations. Such diversity is paramount for the long-term survival and vitality of the species. As of December 28, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda reports that 32 panda cubs have been born and survived overseas, with 22 of those already making their journey back to China.

A Symbolic Win for Wildlife Conservation

In conclusion, the repatriation of these 17 pandas to China in 2023 marks a symbolic victory for wildlife conservation efforts. It serves as a testament to the power of international cooperation in the face of conservation challenges and underscores China’s unwavering dedication to preserving its iconic species for future generations.

0
China Wildlife
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wall Street's 2023 Recession Prediction: A Mirage?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Aviation Sector: Domestic Resurgence, International Uncertainty

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: Shift in Polls, China Tensions, and Economic Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Diplomacy in 2023: A Year of Active Engagement and Promotion of Common Prosperity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Swift Bystander Response Saves Child from Icy Plunge ...
@Accidents · 3 hours
Swift Bystander Response Saves Child from Icy Plunge ...
heart comment 0
Aviation Industry Rocked by Falsified Parts Scandal: A Push for Modernization

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Aviation Industry Rocked by Falsified Parts Scandal: A Push for Modernization
Wall Street’s 2023 Predictions Missed Mark: Revisiting Forecasts & Looking Ahead

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wall Street's 2023 Predictions Missed Mark: Revisiting Forecasts & Looking Ahead
President Tsai Ing-wen Reinforces Taiwan’s Sovereignty and Defense Commitment Amid Tensions with China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

President Tsai Ing-wen Reinforces Taiwan's Sovereignty and Defense Commitment Amid Tensions with China
China Achieves New Milestone with Successful Launch of Test Satellite

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Achieves New Milestone with Successful Launch of Test Satellite
Latest Headlines
World News
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
2 mins
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh's Statue Sparks National Outrage
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
3 mins
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
4 mins
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
11 mins
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
11 mins
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
12 mins
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
17 mins
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
22 mins
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
22 mins
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
10 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app