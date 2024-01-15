China Urges Comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian Peace Conference and Two-State Solution Amid Gaza Conflict

China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, escalated his diplomatic efforts on January 14, 2024, advocating for a more substantial and authoritative international peace conference to resolve the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During a press conference held in Cairo, Egypt, Wang Yi underscored the necessity of a well-defined timetable to execute a two-state solution.

Escalating Tensions and China’s Diplomatic Role

The call for a robust peace conference comes amidst intensifying tensions in the Gaza conflict, with the Red Sea emerging as a new point of contention. Recent attacks by the Houthi group on ships in the area have led to rerouted commercial shipping, igniting concerns about potential inflation and supply chain disruptions. These developments bear particular significance for China due to its vested interests in the Suez Canal.

Wang Yi’s statements were disseminated following his discussions with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and were reported by China’s state news agency Xinhua. China, while refraining from direct military involvement, has indicated its intention to bolster its diplomatic influence in global affairs. This aligns with President Xi Jinping’s ongoing efforts towards mediating tensions in the Middle East, including engaging with leaders from Saudi Arabia and Iran.

International Response and Future Engagements

In response to the Red Sea attacks, the United States and Britain carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. As part of his diplomatic tour, Wang Yi is scheduled to visit Tunisia, Togo, and the Ivory Coast, further reinforcing China’s commitment to playing an active role in regional negotiation and peacekeeping.

Additionally, Wang Yi has engaged in discussions with the Secretary-General of the Arab League regarding the situation. A joint statement highlighted the importance of influential nations playing an objective, impartial, and constructive role in the conflict.

A Call for Resolution

In related developments, Australia’s foreign minister echoed Wang Yi’s sentiments, calling for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza as part of a Middle East tour. As the situation continues to evolve, the international community awaits the outcome of these diplomatic endeavors and the potential impact they may have on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.