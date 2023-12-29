China Unveils Strategy to Boost Global Influence: A Shift from US-Dominated World Order

China has revealed its plan to bolster its international clout, proposing an alternative to the US-centric world order. The strategy was delineated at a Communist Party conference on foreign policy, attended by President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking officials. The conference aimed at rejecting power politics and safeguarding China’s national dignity and interests. This rare gathering, following ones in 2006, 2014, and 2018, equates with China’s key financial policy meeting.

China’s Strategy for Global Influence

Since 2021, Xi Jinping has championed the idea of ‘Chinese modernization’, asserting it as China’s duty. As COVID-19 restrictions have eased, Xi has amplified diplomatic endeavors to strengthen China’s global standing, primarily among growing economies in the Global South. He has proposed broadening the BRICS bloc and hosted the Belt and Road Forum, underlining infrastructure projects.

Strengthening Ties and Influencing Global Standards

Xi is also amplifying the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s role for regional security and fostering relations with Central Asia and the Pacific islands. In an effort to better align with its worldview, China is seeking to restructure international bodies like the United Nations and aims to exert a stronger influence on global technical standards.

Concerns Amid Expansion

While China contends these actions are warranted by its economic stature, critics worry about potential impacts on human rights and individual protections. The recent diplomatic meeting signals China’s dedication to expanding its international role in the forthcoming years, stirring both anticipation and concern on the global stage.