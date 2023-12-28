en English
China

China Unveils Ambitious Plan for Technological Supremacy by 2025

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:10 am EST
In an ambitious stride towards global technological supremacy, China has unveiled a strategic plan targeting development in eight key industries by 2025. The industries earmarked for accelerated advancement include information and communication equipment, advanced rail transit equipment, power generation equipment, transmission and distribution equipment, photovoltaic power generation equipment, new energy vehicles (NEVs), textiles, and household appliances.

Green Paper Unveils China’s Ambition

The nation’s ambition is meticulously outlined in a green paper released on Thursday. A testament to China’s industrial progress is palpable in Dianjiang County, Chongqing. Here, motorcycle wheel hub manufacturers are embodying the ethos of scientific and technological innovation to foster industrial upgrading. A similar narrative unfolds in Honor Device Co., a smartphone maker nestled in an intelligent industrial park, steadfastly adhering to the innovation-driven development strategy.

(Read Also: China Commences Operations at its First Fully Automated Dock, Marks New Era in Maritime Technology)

Government Reinforces Commitment to Innovation

China’s central government departments have bolstered this commitment, unveiling their task lists for 2024, underlining the pivotal role of innovation. An emblematic milestone in China’s technological advancement is the C919, China’s first domestically produced passenger aircraft, which inaugurated its commercial operations in May.

China’s Journey Towards Technological Dominance

China’s concerted effort to establish itself as a leader in tech innovation on the global stage is echoed in its ‘Made in China 2025’ vision. This vision seeks to hoist the nation to the pinnacle of high tech dominion leader status, with breakthroughs in 5G, AI, and quantum computing posing a formidable challenge to American digital supremacy. The China Innovation Index has surged by 5.9 percent to hit 155.7 in 2022, testifying to the country’s significant progress in innovation. China’s top leadership has stressed the import of innovation in steering economic transformation and development, leading to the emergence of new industries and technological breakthroughs.

(Read Also: China’s Economic Challenges in 2023: A Comprehensive Overview)

China’s journey to technological dominance is not without challenges, including slowing economic growth, an uncertain global trade landscape, the pressure of technological innovation, and environmental concerns. However, through proactive management strategies, Chinese enterprises are navigating this era teeming with opportunities and risks, achieving sustainable growth and enhanced competitiveness.

