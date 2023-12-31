en English
China

China-Taiwan Reunification: An ‘Historical Inevitability’, Declares Xi Jinping

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:01 am EST
China-Taiwan Reunification: An ‘Historical Inevitability’, Declares Xi Jinping

In his New Year’s address, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the ‘reunification’ of China and Taiwan as an ‘historical inevitability.’ This statement comes at a time when Taiwan is gearing up for its presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13, amidst a climate of heightened tensions with Beijing.

Taiwan: A ‘Sacred Territory’

China has been escalating military pressure and continues to stake its claim over Taiwan, viewing it as a ‘sacred territory.’ The Chinese government has not dismissed the possibility of employing force to achieve reunification. However, Xi’s speech conspicuously avoided the mention of military threats, choosing instead to underscore the unity of the people across the Taiwan Strait for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The Presidential Race in Taiwan

The current Vice President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, a presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Party (DPP), is leading in opinion polls. China has branded Lai as a separatist, a label that the DPP, along with Lai’s principal opponent from the Kuomintang (KMT), rejects. Both parties stand firm in their belief that the future of Taiwan should be decided by its people. The KMT, which advocates for closer ties with China but refutes allegations of being pro-Beijing, has also criticized Lai for his pro-independence stance.

A Historical Perspective

In 1949, after losing the civil war to the communists, the Republic of China government, the official name for Taiwan, retreated to the island. The victors of the war established the People’s Republic of China. Lai has expressed that the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China are not subordinate to each other. This viewpoint has incited anger in Beijing, further straining the relations between the two nations.

