China

China Sways Pacific Island Nation to Isolate Taiwan Following Democratic Elections

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
The small Pacific island nation of Nauru has announced a sudden shift in its diplomatic allegiance, turning its back on Taiwan to embrace the People’s Republic of China. The announcement comes in the wake of Taiwan’s democratic elections, marking a setback for the island nation’s efforts to maintain its international presence and sovereignty claims against growing Chinese influence.

Beijing’s Broader Strategy

Beijing has long considered Taiwan a breakaway province, persistently launching campaigns to persuade countries worldwide to sever ties with Taipei in favor of recognizing the mainland Chinese government. The latest diplomatic shift by Nauru suggests an intensified effort by Beijing to isolate Taiwan following its recent democratic elections, which likely reaffirmed Taiwan’s separate governance.

Nauru’s Sudden Shift

Nauru cited U.N. Resolution 2758 and the ‘one China’ principle as the rationale behind its decision to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The Pacific island nation has succumbed to China’s inducements, despite Taiwan’s longstanding assistance and friendship. In response, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to immediately terminate diplomatic relations with Nauru, cease all bilateral cooperation, and request Nauru to close its embassy in Taiwan.

Implications for Taiwan

Nauru’s decision reduces Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to a mere dozen nations, including the Holy See. This development highlights the continuing struggle of Taiwan’s bid to foster international relationships amidst China’s growing influence. Taiwan has expressed deep regret over these actions, strongly condemning Beijing’s role in this diplomatic switch and calling for a return to the track of international order.

China International Affairs Taiwan
Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

