en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

China Sustains Leadership in Global Shipbuilding Industry

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:56 pm EST
China Sustains Leadership in Global Shipbuilding Industry

In 2023, China’s shipbuilding industry sustained its top position in the global hierarchy, showcasing remarkable growth in production and new order volumes, as per the most recent industry statistics. The nation’s shipbuilding output climbed by 11.8 percent from the previous year, hitting 42.32 million deadweight tonnes (dwt), which tallies to over half of the global total at 50.2 percent. The surge in new orders was even more striking, with a 56.4 percent increase compared to the year before, reaching up to 71.2 million dwt.

China’s Dominance in the Shipbuilding Market

This figure represents a notable 66.6 percent of the world’s total for the same period, highlighting China’s firm grip on the shipbuilding market. By the end of December, the total orders held by China’s shipbuilding sector reached an astounding 139.39 million dwt. This marked a 32 percent growth from the previous year, accounting for a significant 55 percent of the global market share.

China’s Expanding Role in the Industry

The present data underscores China’s dominant role in the shipbuilding market and its unwavering expansion within this industry. More than a mere manufacturer, China has evolved into a global leader, setting standards, influencing trends, and shaping the future of shipbuilding worldwide.

Implications of China’s Leadership

China’s leadership in the shipbuilding industry carries significant implications for global trade, maritime security, and the worldwide economy. As the country continues to expand its influence and market share, these implications will only become more profound, shaping the contours of global commerce and development in the years to come.

0
Business China Transportation
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
47 seconds ago
NIFTY 50 Edges Closer to the 22,000-Mark: A Significant Milestone for Indian Equities
The Indian stock index, NIFTY 50, has hit a significant milestone, edging closer to the 22,000-mark. This is a major development in the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), mirroring the performance of the top 50 Indian companies. The index has seen significant gains, with the Sensex reaching 72,568 and the Nifty hitting 21,894, just
NIFTY 50 Edges Closer to the 22,000-Mark: A Significant Milestone for Indian Equities
Skyline Robotics Unveils Ozmo: A Revolution in High-Rise Window Cleaning
6 mins ago
Skyline Robotics Unveils Ozmo: A Revolution in High-Rise Window Cleaning
Wall Street Giants Face Turbulent Q4: A Deeper Look into Major Banks' Earnings Reports
7 mins ago
Wall Street Giants Face Turbulent Q4: A Deeper Look into Major Banks' Earnings Reports
Walmart's Pricing Strategy: A Beacon in the Storm of Inflation
1 min ago
Walmart's Pricing Strategy: A Beacon in the Storm of Inflation
IRS Announces January 29 Start for 2023 Tax Filing Season
3 mins ago
IRS Announces January 29 Start for 2023 Tax Filing Season
Wall Street's Semiconductor Stock Picks for 2024 Unveiled
5 mins ago
Wall Street's Semiconductor Stock Picks for 2024 Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
1 min
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
1 min
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
2 mins
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
4 mins
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
4 mins
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
5 mins
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
6 mins
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
7 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's Swiss Visit: A Quest for Support and Peace
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app