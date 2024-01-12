China Surpasses Rural Tap Water Coverage Goal Ahead of Schedule

In a remarkable feat, China has outpaced its goal for rural tap water coverage by reaching a 90 percent coverage rate in 2023, two years ahead of the initial target. The immense strides in this sector were announced by the Minister of Water Resources, Li Guoying, reflecting a strong commitment towards improving the quality and accessibility of water in rural regions.

Surpassing Targets and Setting New Benchmarks

The initial target for rural tap water coverage was set at 88 percent by 2025. However, the steady progress and concerted efforts have resulted in surpassing this goal, with a 90 percent coverage rate achieved as of 2023. The coverage has seen an increment from the previous year, which stood at 87 percent, underscoring the momentum of these initiatives.

Scaling Up Large-Scale Water Supply Projects

In addition to the overall coverage, large-scale water supply projects have played a significant role. These projects, which currently serve 60 percent of the rural population, mark an increase of 4 percent from 2022. The upcoming year is set to witness a concentrated effort on promoting high-quality development of rural water supply, with an aim to push the coverage rate to 92 percent.

Expanding Benefits to Rural Residents

The year 2023 also saw the launch of 23,000 new water supply projects, reflecting the scale and ambitious nature of China’s initiatives. These projects have extended benefits to 110 million rural residents, signifying the broad impact of improved rural water infrastructure. Record investment of nearly 1.2 trillion yuan (about 169 billion U.S. dollars) in building water conservancy projects has played a pivotal role in expanding the national water supply networks.