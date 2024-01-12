en English
Asia

China Surpasses Rural Tap Water Coverage Goal Ahead of Schedule

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:28 pm EST
China Surpasses Rural Tap Water Coverage Goal Ahead of Schedule

In a remarkable feat, China has outpaced its goal for rural tap water coverage by reaching a 90 percent coverage rate in 2023, two years ahead of the initial target. The immense strides in this sector were announced by the Minister of Water Resources, Li Guoying, reflecting a strong commitment towards improving the quality and accessibility of water in rural regions.

Surpassing Targets and Setting New Benchmarks

The initial target for rural tap water coverage was set at 88 percent by 2025. However, the steady progress and concerted efforts have resulted in surpassing this goal, with a 90 percent coverage rate achieved as of 2023. The coverage has seen an increment from the previous year, which stood at 87 percent, underscoring the momentum of these initiatives.

Scaling Up Large-Scale Water Supply Projects

In addition to the overall coverage, large-scale water supply projects have played a significant role. These projects, which currently serve 60 percent of the rural population, mark an increase of 4 percent from 2022. The upcoming year is set to witness a concentrated effort on promoting high-quality development of rural water supply, with an aim to push the coverage rate to 92 percent.

Expanding Benefits to Rural Residents

The year 2023 also saw the launch of 23,000 new water supply projects, reflecting the scale and ambitious nature of China’s initiatives. These projects have extended benefits to 110 million rural residents, signifying the broad impact of improved rural water infrastructure. Record investment of nearly 1.2 trillion yuan (about 169 billion U.S. dollars) in building water conservancy projects has played a pivotal role in expanding the national water supply networks.

Asia China
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

