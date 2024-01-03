en English
China

China Showcases Advanced Aircraft Carrier Fujian Amid Rising Tensions

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:14 pm EST
China Showcases Advanced Aircraft Carrier Fujian Amid Rising Tensions

In a display of military prowess, China has unveiled images of its state-of-the-art aircraft carrier, the Fujian. The domestically designed and built naval vessel, revealed to the public in June 2022, stands as a testament to China’s growing technological advances. The Fujian, surpassing its antecedents – the Shandong and the Liaoning – in size and sophistication, is poised to undergo sea trials.

The Fujian’s Electro-magnetic Aircraft Launch System

Key to the Fujian’s advanced capability is its next-generation launch tracks. They are designed to catapult a broader range of aircraft from its deck, thereby amplifying its combat readiness. The carrier’s three electro-magnetic catapult system tracks, showcased on state television, highlight the readiness of the Fujian for battle, as affirmed by an officer on board.

The Fujian has successfully conducted mooring tests and initiated launch tests for its electromagnetic catapult system in November. The Electro-magnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) on the Fujian is reputed to launch more types of aircraft while ensuring more reliability and energy efficiency than the systems on its forerunners, the Shandong or Liaoning.

The EMALS Technology

The EMALS technology on the Fujian is akin to that on the U.S. Ford-Class aircraft carriers, with China’s version being the only other in the world. This technological feat underscores China’s concerted efforts to ramp up its military modernization.

China’s Military Modernization Amid Rising Tensions

This push for military modernization, spearheaded by President Xi Jinping, comes at a time when senior U.S. military officers have suggested that China could attempt a military takeover of Taiwan by 2027. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Tensions continue to escalate as China persists with its military activities around Taiwan and sporadically breaches the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which Beijing refuses to acknowledge as a boundary. Meanwhile, in a separate development, a Japan Airlines airliner collided with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, leading to the survival of all passengers on the airliner, but the unfortunate demise of five of the six crew members on the Coast Guard aircraft.

China Military
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

