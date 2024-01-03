China Showcases Advanced Aircraft Carrier Fujian Amid Rising Tensions

In a display of military prowess, China has unveiled images of its state-of-the-art aircraft carrier, the Fujian. The domestically designed and built naval vessel, revealed to the public in June 2022, stands as a testament to China’s growing technological advances. The Fujian, surpassing its antecedents – the Shandong and the Liaoning – in size and sophistication, is poised to undergo sea trials.

The Fujian’s Electro-magnetic Aircraft Launch System

Key to the Fujian’s advanced capability is its next-generation launch tracks. They are designed to catapult a broader range of aircraft from its deck, thereby amplifying its combat readiness. The carrier’s three electro-magnetic catapult system tracks, showcased on state television, highlight the readiness of the Fujian for battle, as affirmed by an officer on board.

The Fujian has successfully conducted mooring tests and initiated launch tests for its electromagnetic catapult system in November. The Electro-magnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) on the Fujian is reputed to launch more types of aircraft while ensuring more reliability and energy efficiency than the systems on its forerunners, the Shandong or Liaoning.

The EMALS Technology

The EMALS technology on the Fujian is akin to that on the U.S. Ford-Class aircraft carriers, with China’s version being the only other in the world. This technological feat underscores China’s concerted efforts to ramp up its military modernization.

China’s Military Modernization Amid Rising Tensions

This push for military modernization, spearheaded by President Xi Jinping, comes at a time when senior U.S. military officers have suggested that China could attempt a military takeover of Taiwan by 2027. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Tensions continue to escalate as China persists with its military activities around Taiwan and sporadically breaches the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which Beijing refuses to acknowledge as a boundary. Meanwhile, in a separate development, a Japan Airlines airliner collided with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, leading to the survival of all passengers on the airliner, but the unfortunate demise of five of the six crew members on the Coast Guard aircraft.