China

China Set to Launch First Domestically Built Cruise Ship: A New Milestone in Shipbuilding Industry

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:39 am EST
In a remarkable breakthrough in the shipbuilding industry, China is set to launch its first domestically built cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, on January 1. The maiden voyage of this magnificent vessel is scheduled to commence from Shanghai, encompassing a six-day journey across the serene waters of Asia, making stops at South Korea’s Jeju island and the Japanese cities of Nagasaki and Fukuoka.

A Grand Launch in the Cruise Sector

The Adora Magic City is a product of a joint venture between the China State Shipbuilding Corp. and the United States’ Carnival Corp., collectively known as CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Ltd. This strategic collaboration reflects China’s burgeoning capabilities in high-end ship manufacturing and marks a significant milestone in its cruise sector.

Adora Magic City: A Voyage of Experiences

The cruise ship, spanning 323.6 meters in length and weighing a gross 135,500 tonnes, can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers across 2,125 guest rooms. Comprising 16 floors and providing a colossal 40,000 square meters of public living and recreation space, the Adora Magic City is a testament to China’s prowess in shipbuilding. It features 22 restaurants and bars, duty-free shops, and theatres showcasing musicals with a Chinese theme, promising a rich cultural experience for the travelers.

Significance and Future Prospects

The launch of the Adora Magic City caters to the increasing demand for cruise tourism among Chinese consumers, providing them the opportunity to travel overseas while experiencing the comforts of home. The initiative also underscores broader economic trends, such as the expansion of China’s tourism sector and its efforts to innovate within various high-technology industries. With bookings for the inaugural voyage already sold out, the cruise ship is set to add Southeast Asia routes in the future, further expanding its reach.

China Transportation Travel & Tourism
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

