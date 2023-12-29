en English
Automotive

China Set to Eclipse Japan as World’s Largest Automobile Exporter

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:39 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:15 am EST
China Set to Eclipse Japan as World’s Largest Automobile Exporter

The global automobile industry is witnessing a significant shift as China is on the cusp of surpassing Japan as the world’s largest automobile exporter. According to Japanese media, China exported a whopping 4.41 million automobiles in the first 11 months of the current year, outpacing Japan’s 3.99 million auto exports. This milestone underscores China’s burgeoning influence and prowess in automotive manufacturing and exportation.

(Read Also: Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus)

Driving Factors behind China’s Auto Export Boom

The surge in China’s auto exports can be traced back to several key factors. Technological advancements, heightened production capacity, and an expanding international market presence have all played pivotal roles in this development. The rise of Chinese automaker BYD Co, poised to outstrip Tesla Inc as the global leader in fully electric vehicle (EV) sales, is a potent symbol of China’s expanding clout in the worldwide automotive industry. The shift in competitive dynamics between Tesla’s Elon Musk and BYD’s billionaire founder Wang Chuanfu further illuminates this narrative. Notably, it’s expected that BYD will unveil its third-generation EVs next year, boasting advanced features such as automated-driving capabilities.

Implications for the Global Economy and International Trade Relations

This development not only represents a shift in the automotive export landscape but also carries significant implications for the global economy and international trade relations. The United States has expressed concerns over the potential influx of Chinese automobiles, particularly EVs. US lawmakers have called for urgent action to counter potential unfair competitive advantages given to Chinese automakers, highlighting China’s dominance over global battery cell production capacity and possible tariff circumventions through methods like transshipment and overseas production in third countries.

(Read Also: Escalating Tensions in South China Sea: China and Philippines in a Maritime Standoff)

China’s Domestic Automobile Industry: A Rising Powerhouse

China’s domestic automobile industry, too, is experiencing a marked upswing. With the export volume of self-owned brand cars significantly increasing and the volume of new energy vehicles on a steady rise, the domestic share of independent brands in the automobile market has hit 49.9% and is projected to grow further. The predicted data for China’s automobile export volume is 5.3 million vehicles this year and 6 million vehicles next year. The ascendance of the domestic automobile industry has not only generated more jobs but also significantly contributed to GDP growth.

Automotive China
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

