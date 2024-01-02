en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China Sees Surge in Border Crossings During New Year’s Holiday

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
China Sees Surge in Border Crossings During New Year’s Holiday

As the New Year’s Day holiday in China came to a close, the nation experienced a surge in border crossings, indicative of a return to pre-pandemic levels of travel and mobility. A total of 5.179 million people crossed China’s borders over the three-day holiday, marking an average of 1.726 million crossings per day. This figure represents an impressive increase, being 4.7 times higher than the previous year.

Return to Normalcy

The surge in border crossings suggests a recovery to the levels of border traffic witnessed in 2019, before the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This trend is a promising sign of a return to normalcy as far as travel and mobility for both residents and visitors in China are concerned. The increase in border crossings may be attributed to the easing of travel restrictions and heightened confidence in international and domestic travel, as the country moves past the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Data from National Immigration Administration

The data, provided by China’s National Immigration Administration, offers a clear picture of this trend. The significant increase in border crossings during the New Year’s holiday is a testament to the successful efforts of the country in managing the pandemic and restoring normalcy. However, this is not just about the numbers, it’s about people – families reuniting, friends meeting after long separations, and business resuming. It’s a story of resilience and a country’s ability to bounce back even in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Implications for the Future

While the increase in border crossings is a promising sign, it also signals the need for continued vigilance and preparedness to manage the evolving pandemic situation. The significant number of people crossing borders indicates the potential for increased interactions and therefore, the risk of new infections. Hence, it underscores the importance of maintaining stringent health protocols and safety measures to ensure the health and safety of both residents and visitors. The scenario also calls for continued efforts to balance the resumption of normal activities with the need to manage potential health risks.

0
China Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chinese University Student Bites Mouse in Revenge, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Advocate for Peaceful Coexistence in Diplomatic Letters

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Peruvian Sinologist Bridges Cultural Divide Between China and Latin America

By Aqsa Younas Rana

ASML Halts Shipments to China Under US Pressure: A Blow to China's Tech Ambitions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Asia Pacific Markets Eye Mixed Start in 2024 Amidst Earthquake Recover ...
@Asia · 3 hours
Asia Pacific Markets Eye Mixed Start in 2024 Amidst Earthquake Recover ...
heart comment 0
Dutch Government Revokes ASML’s Export Licenses: Implications for the Semiconductor Industry

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Dutch Government Revokes ASML's Export Licenses: Implications for the Semiconductor Industry
Beijing Unveils Three Cultural Landmarks, Rewriting its Cultural Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Beijing Unveils Three Cultural Landmarks, Rewriting its Cultural Landscape
New Year’s Celebrations in China Signal Positive Trend in Economic Recovery

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year's Celebrations in China Signal Positive Trend in Economic Recovery
Malaysian Stars Shine in World’s Most Beautiful and Handsome Faces List 2023, As Global News Takes a Tragic Turn

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Malaysian Stars Shine in World's Most Beautiful and Handsome Faces List 2023, As Global News Takes a Tragic Turn
Latest Headlines
World News
India Imposes a Five-Year Ban on Kashmiri Separatist Party Amid Ongoing Regional Tensions
1 min
India Imposes a Five-Year Ban on Kashmiri Separatist Party Amid Ongoing Regional Tensions
David Warner's Plea for Missing Baggy Green Cap Casts Shadow on Farewell Test
1 min
David Warner's Plea for Missing Baggy Green Cap Casts Shadow on Farewell Test
Y.S Sharmila Launches New Political Party in Telangana: A Shift in State Politics
3 mins
Y.S Sharmila Launches New Political Party in Telangana: A Shift in State Politics
Mohamed Salah's Double Strike Secures Liverpool's Premier League Lead
3 mins
Mohamed Salah's Double Strike Secures Liverpool's Premier League Lead
Chinese University Student Bites Mouse in Revenge, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
3 mins
Chinese University Student Bites Mouse in Revenge, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Promising Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment: Potential End to Insulin Injections
3 mins
Promising Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment: Potential End to Insulin Injections
Chhuzom's Organic Farming Journey: Feeding Mindfulness City Despite Challenges
4 mins
Chhuzom's Organic Farming Journey: Feeding Mindfulness City Despite Challenges
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention: A Call for Better Governance
4 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention: A Call for Better Governance
Putin Declares West as Russia's True Adversary, Not Ukraine
30 mins
Putin Declares West as Russia's True Adversary, Not Ukraine
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
6 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
6 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
8 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app