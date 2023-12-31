China Reveals Plans to Expand Its Space Station Amid Ongoing Space Race

In an ambitious move that underscores its commitment to establishing a more robust presence in space, China has declared plans to expand its space station. The Asian giant aims to increase the number of modules from the current three to six, thereby advancing its capabilities in space exploration and research. This expansion will enable China to conduct more extensive scientific experiments and potentially facilitate longer stays for astronauts. The announcement is indicative of the ongoing space race, where nations are vying to assert their dominance and technological prowess beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

China’s Space Endeavors

China’s Space Station has recently achieved 100% regeneration of its oxygen supply, reducing the amount of supplies needed from the ground by six tonnes each year. This significant advancement in the environmental control and life-support systems of China’s manned spacecraft places the country’s technology among the world’s leading space powers. Alongside this, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has plans to launch the Einstein Probe in January 2024, designed to observe X-rays in space.

The Military-Civil Fusion

China’s space program, managed by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), has been pursuing a vigorous policy of Military-Civil Fusion. This policy blurs the lines between civil and military space entities, with the Space Systems Department (SSD) controlling nearly all of PLA’s space operations. The SSD invests heavily in improving capabilities in space-based ISR, satellite communication and navigation, counter-space techniques, meteorology, human spaceflight, and robotic space exploration.

China’s Space Strategy

China has a clear space strategy that aims to integrate cyberspace, space, and electronic warfare into joint military operations. The past five years have seen a significant increase in space launches in China, with the number of satellites deployed rising fivefold. The SSD is engaged in the acquisition and development of counter-space technologies, including ASAT capability. This strategy includes the deployment of multiple ASAT missiles capable of destroying satellites and the development of mobile jammers to interfere with adversaries’ SATCOM and GPS.