China Reports Progress in Children’s Health, Safety, Education, and Welfare

In a recent report from the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS), considerable strides have been achieved in the China National Program for Child Development (2021-2030) throughout 2022. The report, which is based on statistical monitoring and departmental data, covers seven key aspects: children’s health, safety, education, welfare, family environment, and legal protection.

Progress in Children’s Health, Education, and Safety

According to the NBS’s findings, significant progress has been made in the health sector for children. Infant and child mortality rates have seen a decrease, while measures for birth defect prevention have been enhanced. Health service coverage has also seen an uptick, with high immunization rates maintained. In addition, the standards in student health and psychological development have been raised, providing better physical and mental health protection for children.

Safety measures for children have also been strengthened, with a reduction in mortality from children’s injuries and improved food and product safety supervision. The realm of education has seen notable progress, with increased preschool enrollment rates and a rise in government-subsidized kindergartens. Moreover, the rate of nine-year compulsory education completion has gone up, with an increased number of schools and qualified teachers. Enhancements have also been observed in senior high school education and special education systems.

Improvements in Child Welfare and Family Environment

The NBS report also highlighted improvements in child welfare levels. Living standards for orphans have improved, and protection for children’s rehabilitation and medical care has expanded. Grassroot children’s work teams received support, and family education guidance systems were developed further. The cultural service system for children saw an expansion, with a rise in the number of books published for children and increased library collections of children’s literature.

China’s Commitment to Improving Children’s Lives

The report is a testament to China’s commitment to improving the overall quality of life and development opportunities for children. It aligns with global efforts to enhance child welfare and education, as the world collectively strives to secure a brighter future for the next generation.

