Asia

China Reopens Borders, Boosts Tourism Amid Slow Recovery of International Travel

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
China Reopens Borders, Boosts Tourism Amid Slow Recovery of International Travel

China has taken a significant stride towards the revival of international travel by reopening its borders to foreign visitors after nearly ten months of closure. Despite the gradual recovery, travel levels remain far from the pre-pandemic magnitude. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the contribution of travel and tourism to China’s GDP took a dip from 11.6% in 2019 to 7.8% in 2023.

The Impact of the Pandemic on Employment in the Travel Sector

The industry, which once presented employment to 82 million people in 2019, witnessed a decline to approximately 74 million in 2023. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine adds to the complexity of international travel, forcing American airlines to bypass Russian airspace, resulting in extended flight durations and dampening the enthusiasm of certain travellers. Chinese citizens are grappling with their own woes, such as visa complications and expired passports, further restricting overseas travel.

Top Destinations and the Rise of Domestic Travel

Despite these hurdles, Chinese tourists have maintained their spirit of exploration, with Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia emerging as the top international destinations in 2023. Domestically, tourism has witnessed a surge, particularly cultural tourism, with secondary and tertiary cities like Chengdu, Hangzhou, Changsha, and Nanjing gaining popularity for their rich cultural heritage and historical significance. An interesting trend is the role of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) on social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu, who have played a pivotal role in this shift by promoting cultural and historical attractions.

Trends and Transformation in the Travel Industry

Post-pandemic, the travel industry is observing a shift in customer behaviour. A rising trend is ‘bleisure’ travel, a unique blend of business and leisure, along with an increased focus on sustainability, such as preferences for local food sources and eco-friendly transport. While domestic seat capacity for flights has surpassed 2019 levels, international travel to the Asia Pacific region is on a recovery path, with Japan standing out as a significant destination driven by its weakening yen. India is also making a mark as a burgeoning source of outbound travellers, thanks to its growing financial capacity.

In a bid to boost tourism, China has eased visa regulations for American visitors by reducing the paperwork required and providing visa-free travel for visitors from several European countries. Despite these efforts, inbound tourism in China, a year after fully opening its borders, is still only at about 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

