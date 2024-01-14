en English
Asia

China Reiterates ‘Inevitable’ Reunification with Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
China Reiterates 'Inevitable' Reunification with Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions between China and Taiwan have escalated following a significant political event. The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement reaffirming that Taiwan is part of China, emphasizing that the ‘one-China principle’ will not change regardless of the situation in Taiwan. This assertion may have far-reaching implications for regional stability and international relations, given the interests and policies various countries have concerning the Taiwan Strait.

China’s ‘Inevitable’ Reunification With Taiwan

Despite the victory of Lai Cheng-te of the ruling, independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan’s presidential election, Beijing continues to oppose separatist activities and foreign interference. China is determined to boost cross-strait exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan, reaffirming its stance on resolving the Taiwan question and realizing national reunification. Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), stated that the DPP does not represent the island and cannot represent the mainstream public opinion on the island.

Taiwan’s Status: A Longstanding Issue

The issue of Taiwan’s status and its relationship with China is a complex and sensitive topic that has been a longstanding point of contention in geopolitics. China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has expressed the importance of unifying the motherland with Taiwan, but the recent election in Taiwan has resulted in the presidency being handed to a party that promotes the island’s separate identity. This has further strained the relationship between Taiwan and China, with Taiwan’s voters choosing to defy China’s warnings.

Implications for Cross-Strait Relations

The election of Lai Ching-te as Taiwan’s next leader has forced China to face a lack of progress and has the potential to intensify the dynamic of brinkmanship and stress in cross-strait relations. The Chinese government continues to oppose ‘Taiwan independence’ separatism, ‘two Chinas’, and ‘one China, one Taiwan’. It expresses belief that the international community will continue to adhere to the one-China principle and support the Chinese people’s just cause of opposing ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities and striving to achieve national reunification.

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

