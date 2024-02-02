China Reaffirms Support for Zambia's Green Economy Transition

China has renewed its commitment to bolster Zambia's transition into a green economy. This pledge was expressed by Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Du Xiaohui, during a recent visit to the Zambian Ministry of Green Economy and Environment. This affirmation underscores China's continued interest in promoting sustainable economic growth and environmental protection within Zambia, marking a significant stride in their bilateral relations.

Ambassador Du: A Pledge for Green Partnership

During the visit, Ambassador Du emphasized China's intention to strengthen its cooperation with Zambia in environmental protection efforts. He highlighted the importance of collaboration in the green and low-carbon sectors and the potential of a Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership between the two nations. The ambassador's comments underscore China's recognition of the importance of ecological sustainability and its commitment to supporting Zambia's green initiatives.

Minister Nzovu: Embracing China's Support

Responding to Ambassador Du's remarks, Zambia's Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu, expressed his appreciation for China's support and assistance. He highlighted the significant opportunity for green economic collaboration between Zambia and China, pointing out the potential benefits for Zambia's sustainable development. Minister Nzovu pointed to the efficient use of Zambia's natural resources, job creation, and improved living standards for local communities as anticipated outcomes of this collaboration.

Continued Partnership: A Win-Win Cooperation

The continued partnership between China and Zambia represents a shared interest in promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth. This collaboration is a testament to the potential of international cooperation in the face of global environmental challenges. By working together, China and Zambia hope to create a greener, more sustainable future for their nations and the world at large.