China Powers Up World’s Largest Ultra-High-Altitude Wind Farm

On January 1, 2024, China surged ahead in the global renewable energy race by inaugurating the world’s largest ultra-high-altitude wind power generation project. This monumental development took place in Nagqu Town, Seni District of Nagqu City, nestled in the Xizang Autonomous Region. The wind farm, towering at an elevation of 4,650 meters, falls into the rare category of ultra-high-altitude wind power facilities, typically defined for projects built at altitudes between 3,500 to 5,500 meters.

Ambitious Undertaking by China Energy Investment Corporation

The China Energy Investment Corporation, the mastermind behind this ambitious endeavor, has designed this facility to have a capacity of 100 megawatts (MW). It is predicted to generate 200 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually, a volume of power that could comfortably supply electricity to approximately 230,000 local residents. The project, sprawling over an expansive area exceeding 140,000 square meters, encompasses 25 wind turbines.

Overcoming High-Altitude Challenges

The innovation and painstaking efforts infused into this project stand as testament to China’s commitment to renewable energy. Given its location, the project presented significant engineering challenges. The extreme weather conditions, low air density impacting turbine efficiency, and rapid degradation of materials due to UV exposure and temperature fluctuations posed formidable obstacles. However, these challenges were met and overcome with a set of innovative solutions.

Innovative Solutions for Efficiency and Durability

A smart wind power platform was utilized for precise wind assessment and site selection, ensuring optimal energy generation. Stability control technology was deployed to enhance energy conversion, addressing the issue of low efficiency of wind energy conversion at such high altitudes. Finally, a special paint technique was employed to protect the turbines from environmental wear and tear, countering the rapid degradation of materials. Before the operation commenced, a final inspection of the turbines was conducted, ensuring all systems were primed for the grid connection.

This pioneering project underlines China’s position as a global leader in renewable energy, demonstrating a bold stride towards a sustainable future. It also signifies a remarkable achievement in the field of high-altitude wind power generation, setting the bar high for similar projects worldwide.