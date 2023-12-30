China-Nicaragua Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Partnership

January 1, 2024, marks a significant turning point in the economic relationship between China and Nicaragua. The free trade agreement (FTA) inked in August 2023 will take effect, signaling a promising new era of mutual openness in areas such as trade in goods, services, and investment market access. China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that approximately 60 percent of goods exchanged between the two nations would be tariff-free from the get-go, while tariffs on a whopping 95 percent of items will eventually be eroded to zero.

A Landmark Achievement

This FTA is China’s 21st with another nation, making Nicaragua China’s 28th free trade partner. However, this agreement stands out as China’s pioneering effort in opening cross-border service trade and investment through a negative list approach, an approach that outlines sectors not open to foreign investment. This new method represents a paradigm shift in China’s approach to international trade and investment.

(Read Also: UN Condemns Nicaragua for ‘Forced Disappearance’ of Priest Amid Human Rights Concerns)

Bolstering Economic Ties

The FTA also encourages economic and technological cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, textiles, logistics, and tourism, and notably, among small and medium-sized enterprises. This cooperative spirit is expected to bolster economic ties and facilitate a more substantial economic partnership between China and Nicaragua. The deal’s impact will not be confined to the business sector; individuals in both countries are set to benefit from the burgeoning trade and investment opportunities.

(Read Also: Nicaragua Strengthens Ties with North Korea, Appoints Ambassador to Pyongyang)

Unlocking New Opportunities

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce hails the FTA as a milestone in China-Nicaragua economic ties. The agreement is poised to unleash potential in trade and investment cooperation between the two nations. As the world watches, the FTA between China and Nicaragua is set to reshape the economic landscape of both nations and possibly, influence global trade dynamics.

Read More