China

China Mulls Increased Compensation for Brave Volunteers

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:55 am EST
China Mulls Increased Compensation for Brave Volunteers

Chinese authorities are poised to bolster the reward system for brave citizens who contribute to public safety and justice. Guangdong Province has proposed an amendment to increase the compensation for these valiant volunteers, an initiative that echoes a broader governmental approach to incentivizing commendable citizen actions.

Proposed Amendment to Reward System

The proposed amendment in Guangdong Province suggests a significant increase in compensation for volunteers who perform acts of bravery. If approved, an additional one million yuan (approximately $139,454) would be offered to the families of those who lose their lives while carrying out righteous deeds. This is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to encouraging and honoring individuals who engage in courageous actions that contribute to public safety and justice.

National Security and Citizen Engagement

In a related development, China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) has introduced a regulation that provides rewards for citizens who report actions that threaten national security. This move aligns with the state’s efforts to engage citizens in maintaining national security and stability. Concurrently, banks and insurers in China are being urged to address the risk of ransomware attacks, strengthen secure usage of emails, and protect against phishing attacks. This is a part of China’s national security regulations to fortify its digital frontiers.

Educating the Younger Generation

Local police in Nantong, East China’s Jiangsu Province, have been actively educating students about the importance of valorous behavior. This educational initiative, evidenced by an event held on March 31, 2023, is part of a broader effort to instill a sense of responsibility and courage in the younger generation. Moreover, China’s National Intelligence Agency has launched an online comic entitled Shenyin Special Investigation Force to inculcate national security awareness among the youth. This comic narrates the story of the arrest and interrogation of a suspected foreign spy, inspired by an actual counter-espionage case.

China Law Security
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

