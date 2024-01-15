China Leverages ‘Star Effect’ to Boost Tourism

In an innovative move to fuel tourism and economic growth, local bureaus of culture and tourism in China are leveraging a strategy known as the ‘star effect’. This involves enlisting well-known celebrities such as Xiao Zhan, Wang Yibo, and Zhao Liying to promote travel to regions like Chongqing, Henan, and Hebei. These popular personalities, with their widespread fan bases and public influence, are expected to draw attention and visitors to these areas, highlighting the unique attractions and cultural aspects of each location.

Celebrity Influence in Tourism

Capitalizing on the star power, the bureaus aim to increase the visibility of the regions. This strategy is not uncommon in the global tourism sector, where celebrities often act as ambassadors for various destinations. The underlying principle is simple: fans and followers are likely to be drawn to places endorsed by their favorite stars, thereby boosting tourism.

‘Ice City’ Harbin and the Role of Media

Harbin, known as the ‘ice city’, has recently experienced a tourism boom. Transforming an ice collecting site into an ice amusement spot has attracted numerous visitors. The city gained further attention with the launch of the France-China Year of Culture and Tourism at the Harbin Ice and Snow World. Furthermore, ice-and-snow themed vacations have become the top choice for domestic travelers in China.

Popular movies and TV shows filmed in Harbin, such as ‘Cliff Walkers,’ ‘Black Coal Thin Ice,’ and ‘Burning Ice,’ have added to the city’s appeal. The film ‘What’s in the Zoo’ even held a roadshow at the Harbin Ice and Snow World, promoting the movie and the city simultaneously. The impact of these media productions on tourism is undeniable, with the city’s tourism revenue hitting 6 billion yuan during the three-day New Year holiday.

Recovery and Promotion of Tourism in Hong Kong

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, mainland China remains the largest visitor source market. Efforts to attract high-quality tourists have led to a recovery of visitor arrivals to 55% of pre-COVID levels. The city has also managed to recover visitor arrivals from Southeast Asian markets, with a particular focus on MICE travelers. The ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign, along with a Halloween promotion, further bolstered Hong Kong’s festive charm.

Chinese actor and singer Xu Weizhou, a.k.a Timmy Xu, has also played a significant role in promoting Chinese tourism. His widespread popularity has led to top rankings on various polls and invitations to radio shows, web shows, and live streaming events. Xu’s success in both the music and film industries has broadened his reach, making him an ideal Starlight ambassador.