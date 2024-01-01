en English
China

China Leads in Solar Module Production, Slashes Cost by 42%

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
China Leads in Solar Module Production, Slashes Cost by 42%

In a groundbreaking development for the renewable energy sector, China has significantly reduced the cost of producing solar modules by 42% in 2023. The cost plummeted to a mere $0.15 per watt, starkly undercutting the manufacturing costs in the United States and Europe. The findings, as per the Horizons report by Wood Mackenzie, suggest that Chinese manufacturers now hold a decisive cost advantage over their international counterparts.

China’s Dominance in Solar Module Production

With a staggering 80% of the global solar module manufacturing capacity, China’s production has dwarfed that of the US and EU combined. By the year 2050, it is projected to account for over 50% of the global power supply. The report underscores that China’s lead in low-cost solar module production stems not merely from cheaper labor and government support, but also from larger-scale manufacturing and superior supply-chain efficiencies.

Study Corroborates China’s Price Advantage

A parallel study conducted by the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) confirmed these findings. The research pointed out China’s 23% price advantage, attributing it to the scale of manufacturing and a more conducive business and regulatory environment.

Replicating China’s Advantages: A Daunting Task

Experts suggest that other nations could emulate China’s advantages if they could accomplish similar manufacturing scales. However, the US and EU, despite advancing their renewable energy policies, find matching China’s scale in solar module production challenging due to the centralized state capitalism that benefits Chinese manufacturers.

Meanwhile, perovskite solar cells, deemed the future of solar cells due to their low cost and high efficiency, are gaining commercial traction. Companies like Dyesol and Saule Technologies are spearheading the commercialization of these cells, despite challenges such as high overall cost, short lifespan, toxicity, and scalability issues.

In August 2020, a perovskite photovoltaic cell production line was launched in China, demonstrating the country’s commitment to this technology. This development, coupled with China’s aggressive pursuit of low-cost solar module production, signals a promising future for renewable energy, with China at its helm.

China Energy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

